Who was Madhulika Rawat, wife of CDS Bipin Rawat, killed in Army chopper crash?

Madhulika Rawat, the wife of General Bipin Rawat, was on board the Mi-17V5 that crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday killing 13. Bipin Rawat was going to Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to deliver a lecture. Minutes before the copter reached its destination, it crashed.

Madhulika Rawat was the president of the Army Wives Welfare Association and was actively engaged in social services.

Here are 7 things to know about Madhulika Rawat:

1. A native of Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, Madhulika Rawat got married to Bipin Rawat in 1986. They are survived by two daughters. One lives in Mumbai and the other daughter stayed with them.

2. Madhulika did her schooling in Gwalior's Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya and studied psychology at Delhi University.

3. Madhulika got married to Bipin Rawat when Rawar was a captain in the Army.

4. Madhulika Rawat's family currently lives in the ancestral residence 'Rajabagh' in the Shahdol district headquarters.

5. Her father Mrighendra Singh was the Riyasatdar of Shadol district's Sohagpur Riyasat. He was also a Congress MLA from the district in 1967 and 1972.

6. Chhattisgarh minister TS Singhdeo said Madhulika Rawat was a close family associate and used to visit them in Bhopal often. "Madhulika ji, wife of Late Gen Bipin Rawat was a close family associate. She was the daughter of Late Shri Mrigendra Singh ji of Suhagpur(MP) and used to visit us often in Bhopal. My heart goes out to their families. May they find strength to deal with this unimaginable loss," the minister tweeted.

7. As a key functionary of the Army Wives Welfare Association, Madhulika Rawat was instrumental in several welfare programmes for Army widows.

Madhulika's Rawat's brother Yashwardhan Singh said he had met Bipin Rawat for the last time on the occasion of Dusshera in Delhi when Rawat had promised that he would visit Madhulika's ancestral village Shahdil and provide assistance in setting up a Sainik school.