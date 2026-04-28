...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Who will be next Delhi BJP chief? Frontrunners emerge as Virendra Sachdeva's term ends

Some also believe that Virendra Sachdeva could continue in the post, given how the BJP formed a government in Delhi in 2025 under his presidency.

Updated on: Apr 28, 2026 01:57 pm IST
Written by Poorva Joshi
Advertisement

With elections in four states and one union territory coming to a close soon, the BJP may soon have to shift focus in Delhi, where the tenure of the party's president has come to an end. There is buzz around who would replace Virendra Sachdeva as Delhi BJP chief and names of possible contenders have also started floating.

Delhi BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva addresses a press conference.(ANI)

However, some also believe that Sachdeva could continue in the post for another term, given how the BJP formed a government in Delhi in 2025 under his presidency.

Virendra Sachdeva completed three years as the chief of BJP's Delhi unit in March. He was nominated as the working president of Delhi BJP in December 2022 and became a full-time chief months later in March 2023.

Will Virendra Sachdeva lose key BJP role?

Chatter around Sachdeva possibly being replaced from the post has emerged because the BJP's constitution mandates three years for the state president's term, with only two consecutive tenures allowed.

This means Sachdeva can still continue in the post for another term.

Virendra Sachdeva is credited with steering the BJP towards a decisive victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections in the which the party won 48 out of 70 seats and formed the government in Delhi after 27 years.

 
bjp assembly elections
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Home / India News / Who will be next Delhi BJP chief? Frontrunners emerge as Virendra Sachdeva's term ends
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.