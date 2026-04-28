Who will be next Delhi BJP chief? Frontrunners emerge as Virendra Sachdeva's term ends

With elections in four states and one union territory coming to a close soon, the BJP may soon have to shift focus in Delhi, where the tenure of the party's president has come to an end. There is buzz around who would replace Virendra Sachdeva as Delhi BJP chief and names of possible contenders have also started floating.

Delhi BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva addresses a press conference.(ANI)

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However, some also believe that Sachdeva could continue in the post for another term, given how the BJP formed a government in Delhi in 2025 under his presidency.

Virendra Sachdeva completed three years as the chief of BJP's Delhi unit in March. He was nominated as the working president of Delhi BJP in December 2022 and became a full-time chief months later in March 2023.

Will Virendra Sachdeva lose key BJP role?

Chatter around Sachdeva possibly being replaced from the post has emerged because the BJP's constitution mandates three years for the state president's term, with only two consecutive tenures allowed.

This means Sachdeva can still continue in the post for another term.

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{{^usCountry}} BJP's national leadership may decide on who would be the party's Delhi unit president after the assembly elections are complete in West Bengal, reported news agency PTI. Possible contenders if Sachdeva loses post {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP's national leadership may decide on who would be the party's Delhi unit president after the assembly elections are complete in West Bengal, reported news agency PTI. Possible contenders if Sachdeva loses post {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Citing some party insiders, PTI reported that names of NDMC vice-chairman Kuljeet Chahal and Union minister Harsh Malhotra are among top contenders to replace Sachdeva. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Citing some party insiders, PTI reported that names of NDMC vice-chairman Kuljeet Chahal and Union minister Harsh Malhotra are among top contenders to replace Sachdeva. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chahal, who is also the national convener of the NaMo app and is reportedly considered close to the BJP leadership, while Harsh Malhotra is learnt to be close to the RSS. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chahal, who is also the national convener of the NaMo app and is reportedly considered close to the BJP leadership, while Harsh Malhotra is learnt to be close to the RSS. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Apart from them, leaders such as Jai Prakash, are also doing the rounds, the report added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from them, leaders such as Jai Prakash, are also doing the rounds, the report added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While incumbent Virendra Sachdeva and minister Harsh Malhotra are Punjabis, NDMC official Chahal is a ‘Jaat’ and Jai Prakash belongs to the Gujjar community. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While incumbent Virendra Sachdeva and minister Harsh Malhotra are Punjabis, NDMC official Chahal is a ‘Jaat’ and Jai Prakash belongs to the Gujjar community. {{/usCountry}}

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Virendra Sachdeva is credited with steering the BJP towards a decisive victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections in the which the party won 48 out of 70 seats and formed the government in Delhi after 27 years.

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