Who will be Manipur's next CM? Key meeting today. Here are top 5 contenders

Nearly three days after N Biren Singh resigned as the Manipur chief minister, the Bharatiya Janata Party is yet to finalise a successor for the post. Biren Singh's resignation on Sunday came after nearly 21 months of crisis as Manipur remained engulfed in ethnic violence, with over 250 persons being killed and several thousands displaced in the northeastern province. He submitted his letter of resignation to Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla after hours-long meeting with Home minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda. Biren Singh tendered his resignation on Sunday after hours-long meeting with Amit Shah and JP Nadda.(PTI)

Following this, BJP's Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra held a series of meetings with groups of BJP legislators in a bid to find consensus on picking a successor to Biren Singh.

The saffron party's central leadership will reportedly meet the Manipur party MLAs in Delhi on February 12 to decide on chief minister successor, a Moneycontrol report said.

ALSO READ | Manipur CM Biren Singh quits after 21 months of crisis

The report also mentioned the names of five party leaders whose names have been doing the rounds in the chief ministerial pick discussions in Manipur.

New Manipur CM: Who are 5 likely contenders?

Yumnam Khemchand Singh: The BJP leader from Manipur, currently serving as a Cabinet minister for municipal administration, housing and urban development of Manipur, was elected to the state legislative assembly in the 2017 and 2022 election from the Singjamei constituency. He also served as the Speaker of the Manipur assembly from 2017 to 2022.

Thongam Biswajit Singh: Having been a member of the Manipur legislative assembly from 2012, the Manipur BJP leader at present the state minister of environment, forest and climate change. He was first elected in 2012 as a Trinamool Congress candidate but, he resigned in 2015 to join the BJP. He then contested bypoll on the saffron party's ticket and won.

ALSO READ | President’s rule likely as no consensus in Manipur

Thokchom Satyabrata Singh: The BJP leader has been a part of the Manipur legislative assembly in 2017 and 2022 after being elected from the Yaiskul constituency. He is the current Speaker of the state assembly. Thokchom has also served as the state cabinet minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution, law and legislative affairs on Manipur, labour and employment.

Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh: A four-time MLA from Bishnupur district's Nambol assembly constituency, Thounaojam is currently the state cabinet minister of education. He became a part of the Manipur legislative assembly as a BJP leader after winning the 2022 election.

Govindas Konthoujam: The state cabinet minister for PWD, youth affairs and sports, the 60-year-old BJP leader is a seven-time member of the Manipur legislative assembly from the Bishnupur constituency. Govindas was part of the Congress and even served as the grand old party's Manipur unit president from December 2020 to July 2021. Following this, he resigned and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.