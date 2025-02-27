'Whoever it is, won't be spared': Eknath Shinde's strict action vow in Pune bus rape case

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday vowed strict action against the absconding accused in the alleged rape of a 26-year-old woman inside a stationary Shivshahi bus at Pune's Swargate depot. Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde vowed strict action in the Pune bus rape case.(Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

The alleged rape took place in the wee hours on Tuesday, according to the police.

"What happened is really unfortunate and condemnable. The CM is constantly monitoring the situation. (Deputy CM) Ajit Pawar is also taking follow-ups and the accused will soon be arrested," Shinde told the media.

"The culprit in this case will not be spared, be it whoever he is. Strict action will be taken against him," he added.

Ever since the case came to light, it has caused a political firestorm in the state. Shiv Sena (UBT) staged a protest at the Swargate depot on Wednesday, with party members even vandalising the security post. The police have registered an FIR and several teams have been formed to nab the accused, who has been identified as 36-year-old Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, and a photo of him circulated by the authorities.

What is the Pune bus rape case?

According to the victim, the accused approached her at the bus depot in the early hours of Tuesday and offered to take her to the ‘right’ bus. She hesitated to get inside a poorly lit bus, but he convinced her it was the right vehicle. He won her confidence by calling her `Didi' (sister), PTI reported.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Smartana Patil said that CCTV footage showed the woman walking towards the bus with the accused.

The victim did not approach the police immediately after the incident but took another bus to reach her hometown. After her friend's insistence, she got down within city limits and approached the nearby police station.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday took suo-motu cognisance of the case and asked the state DGP to take urgent action on the case.

Multiple teams were formed to search for the absconding accused, who also has a raft of theft and chain-snatching cases pending against him. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has ordered MSRTC managing director Vivek Bhimanwar to conduct an inquiry and submit a report in seven days.