‘Whole of govt’ approach key for success of G20 meet, says PK Mishra

Ahead of the G20 Summit to be held in September, the 6th meeting of the Coordination Committee on India’s G20 Presidency was held at the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC), Pragati Maidan, New Delhi today. The meeting was chaired by Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India, Dr PK Mishra, who reviewed the preparatory aspects relating to the G20 Summit. The principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “whole of government” approach is crucial for the success of G20 meet. (ANI)

The Prime Minister’s office in a press release said, “The Committee took stalk of the arrangements at the Summit venue as well as all aspects relating to protocol, security, airport coordination, media, infrastructure upgrades and arrangements in Delhi and neighbouring states, etc. Dr Mishra called on all agencies to work in a “Whole of Government” approach, to make the G20 Summit a success.”

It also added that the Committee members visited venues proposed for different meetings and perused minutest details along with having dry runs or mock exercises so that different agencies work in a seamless manner.

“The Committee also provided guidance and direction for work on different preparatory aspects for the forthcoming G20 Summit and decided to convene again for a further review in the next two weeks,” The statement said.

It also stated that under its G20 Presidency, India had organised 170 meetings in 55 different locations in the country till date. A number of meetings at the Ministerial level are scheduled to be held in the months of July and August 2023, the statement.

“The Coordination Committee has been authorised by the Cabinet to oversee all preparations and arrangements relating to India’s Presidency of the G20. Till date, five meetings of the Coordination Committee have taken place. In addition to this, a number of meetings have been held to discuss specific substantive and logistical issues relating to India’s G20 Presidency,” it added.

Others present at the meeting included National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Delhi’s lieutenant governor VK Saxena and cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba.

India got the presidency of the G20 grouping on December 1, 2022, and will keep the position for a year. The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10, 2023.