‘Whole world doesn’t have to live by selling chicken': Punjab tourism advisor defends non-veg ban in Amritsar

Amid the Punjab government's decision to ban the sale of non-vegetarian food in Amritsar after the city was accorded sacred status, Advisor to the Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department of Punjab government, Deepak Bali, on Sunday defended the move, saying it was taken in reverence to the city's spiritual legacy and the teachings of Guru Ramdas Sahib. Punjab govt orders ban on meat, liquor, tobacco in Amritsar and other holy cities(Representative image)

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Bali said, "This is the land of Guru Sahib. Guru Ramdas Sahib established this city, so it should be said with reverence that we should appreciate that what the governments of the Panth couldn't do, we have done, and these people are with us."

Emphasising the spiritual significance of the city, Bali said that nothing is greater than the Guru. "Nothing is greater than our Guru Sahib. We request that people not be influenced by others. We request that everyone accept this," he added.

Responding to concerns over livelihoods being affected due to the ban on non-vegetarian food, Bali said, "The whole world does not have to live by selling chicken. If they work, they'll find work somewhere else. They can do it outside," he said.

He further clarified that the decision has now been formalised and will be implemented. "This has become a law now, and it will be implemented," Bali stated.

His remarks come after the Punjab government recently formally declared the walled city of Amritsar, Sri Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district, and Talwandi Sabo (Sri Damdama Sahib) in Bathinda district as Holy Cities of the state, imposing wide-ranging restrictions to preserve their religious sanctity.

An official notification from the Department of Home Affairs, Punjab, stated that the decision has received the approval of the Governor of Punjab. As part of the move, several departments have been directed to enforce prohibitions within the notified limits of the three cities.

According to the notification, the Department of Excise has been instructed to impose restrictions on the sale and consumption of liquor and related products within the walled city of Amritsar and the municipal limits of Sri Anandpur Sahib and Talwandi Sabo. The Department of Health and Family Welfare has been directed to issue prohibitory orders on the sale and use of cigarettes, tobacco and other intoxicants in these areas.

In addition, the Department of Animal Husbandry has been requested to impose a ban on the sale and consumption of meat within the notified limits of the holy cities. The Department of Local Government, along with the Deputy Commissioners of Amritsar, Rupnagar and Bathinda, has been asked to take all necessary steps to ensure strict implementation of the orders.