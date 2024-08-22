'Whom is he protecting?': CJI Chandrachud questions Kolkata hospital principal’s transfer, role in FIR

The Supreme Court on Thursday raised concerns over the handling of the investigation into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, including the alleged 14 hours delay in filing a first information report (FIR). A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra during hearing on a suo moto case related to the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, at the Supreme Court in New Delhi, Tuesday. (PTI)

Hearing the case suo motu, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also scrutinised the actions of the college's principal, Dr Sandip Ghosh, and asked the reason behind his transfer to another college.

“What is the reason (a) for FIR to be lodged 14 hours of delay; (b) the principal of the college should have supposed to come straight to the college and filed the FIR, whom is he protecting? (c) he had resigned and assigned another college?” CJI Chandrachud asked.

Read | Supreme Court debunks ‘151 mg semen’ in Kolkata doctor's body theory: 'Don't confuse this'

The apex court's probing questions come amid growing demands for transparency and accountability in the case.

RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's former principal doctor Sandip Ghosh was shifted to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital as its principal following the rape and murder of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee. However, the state government cancelled his posting on Wednesday bowing to the demand of protesting junior doctors.

The three senior officials of the RGKMCH were also transferred to various state-run health facilities.

Read: AIIMS doctors call off 11-day strike after Supreme Court's appeal

What was CBI's submission in Supreme Court?

The CBI alleged in the Supreme Court on Thursday that there was an attempt to cover up the crime as the crime scene was altered by the time the central agency took over the probe.

“We entered the probe on the fifth day. Before that, whatever was collected by the local police was given to us. The investigation itself was a challenge because the scene of offence was altered. The FIR was registered only after the (victim's) cremation at 11:45 pm,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing in the court on behalf of the CBI, told the bench.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing on behalf of the West Bengal government, opposed Mehta's submissions, saying everything was videographed and nothing was altered at the crime scene. Sibal said the Kolkata Police followed the procedure scrupulously and the CBI's status report only attempts to muddy the waters.