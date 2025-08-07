'Who's he to stop us?' AAP MP on Trump tariffs, penalty for buying oil from Russia

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Ashok Kumar Mittal on Wednesday strongly criticised United States President Donald Trump's announcement of a 25% additional tariff on Indian products, calling it "illogical" and accusing Washington, DC, of applying "double standards" in its trade policies. Aam Aadmi Party MP Ashok Kumar Mittal also suggested that the current situation could also open up new avenues for the Indian economy.(File/Sansad TV)

Mittal defended India's purchase of oil from Russia and questioned the legitimacy of US criticism.

Mittal said, "Yes, we are purchasing oil from Russia. Who is he to stop us? He himself is purchasing uranium, certain critical metals from Russia. His allies, European countries, are purchasing oil from Russia. China is purchasing oil from Russia...You can't have double standards, double policies. He will have to withdraw his illogical orders, illogical tariffs."

Mittal asserted that Indian industry is "competent enough" and will find "alternative ways to sell the products."

He said, "The US has imposed a 50% total tariff on Indian products. Of course, this will hurt the Indian industry in the short term. But our entrepreneurs, our businessmen, our industrialists are competent enough, strong enough. They will find alternative ways to sell the products."

He suggested that the current situation could also open up new avenues for the Indian economy.

"We may increase consumption in India, we are 1.4 billion populations and we can find some more markets. Rather, it may give us opportunities. Indian economy is growing 6 to 8 % per year, and its effect on GDP will be maximum 0.2, meaning nothing as per our growth, and we will easily absorb this deficiency in our growth and find other ways."

His reaction comes after, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an Executive Order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on imports from India. According to the order issued by the White House, Trump cited matters of national security and foreign policy concerns, as well as other relevant trade laws, for the increase, claiming that India's imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States.After the order, the total tariff on Indian goods will be 50 per cent.

While the initial duty becomes effective on August 7, the additional levy will come into effect after 21 days and will be imposed on all Indian goods imported into the US, except for goods already in transit or those meeting specific exemptions.

The Executive Order also allows for modifications based on changing circumstances, including potential retaliation by other countries or steps taken by Russia or India to address the national emergency."

Accordingly, and as consistent with applicable law, articles of India imported into the customs territory of the United States shall be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 per cent," the order stated.

India has termed the United States' move to impose additional tariffs on India over its oil imports from Russia as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable."

Ministry of External Affairs said New Delhi will take "all actions necessary to protect its national interests."

In an official statement, the MEA said, "The United States has in recent days targeted India's oil imports from Russia. We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India."

"It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest," the statement added. We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests," the MEA stressed. (ANI)