‘Whose father will it be tomorrow,’ asks son of cop killed in UP violence

“Today my father lost his life… tomorrow whose father will lose his life?” asks Abhishek Kumar, son of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh who was killed on Monday in mob violence following protests over alleged cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr.

Abhishek, a class 12 student had just finished writing his exams when he received the unfortunate news of his father’s death.

Recalling how his father always taught him to be a good citizen, Abhishek, one of the two sons of Singh said, “My father wanted me to be a good citizen who doesn’t incite violence in society in the name of religion. Today my father lost his life in this Hindu-Muslim dispute, tomorrow whose father will lose his life?” ANI quoted him as saying.

Talking about his last conversation with his father he said, “I had spoken to him one day before the incident. He was telling me to work on my weak subjects and advised me to focus more on the subject in which I received fewer marks during the last examination.”

Abhishek also shared turn of events which led to his father’s death and said, “There were reports of some stone pelting in the concerned police station area and when my father reached the spot he was hit by a stone on his head. He became unconscious. Later when the constables were taking my father, the police jeep came under attack. The constables went away from the place and my father who was unconscious was shot above the left eye.”

In an outpouring of grief over Singh’s death, his elder brother and an ex army man Atul Kumar Singh, sought martyr status for his slain brother. Other family members, who were present in village Chingrawathi in Etah when the slain cop’s body arrived, pressed for a CBI probe and wanted the government to promise jobs for both sons of Subodh Singh.

In Mathura, where Singh was in charge of the Sadar police station, residents have decided to hold candle March on Tuesday evening to pay tribute to him.

Singh, who had been the investigating officer in the Akhlaq lynching case of Dadri in 2015, and a 21-year-old villager died of gunshot wounds as a mob went on the rampage while protesting against alleged illegal cow slaughter in Bulandshahr district of western Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police and district administration officials said.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 15:27 IST