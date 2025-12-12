Why activist Anna Hazare has announced fast unto death, starting next month

Social activist Anna Hazare has once again called for an indefinite hunger strike from January 30, 2026 at his native village of Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra in protest against the Maharashtra government's failure to implement the new Lokayukta Act. File photo of social activist Anna Hazare.(PTI)

Earlier, in a letter to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis putting forward his demand to implement the Lokayukta Act, Hazare reportedly said he would be fortunate to sacrifice his life for the benefit of the country.

Letter to Devendra Fadnavis

Hazare alleged that despite approval from President Droupadi Murmu last year, no progress has been made in terms of enforcement of the law, as he termed the issue a matter of fight against corruption. He said that the state government lacked the will to implement this law.

The original Lokayukta Bill was passed by the Assembly on December 28, 2022. and by the Legislative Council on December 15, 2023, before being sent to the President for assent. President Droupadi Murmu approved the Bill but recommended that the State incorporate three key amendments.

However, Fadnavis has reportedly reached out to Hazare and the veteran leader has been assured that the Lokayukta Bill will be implemented soon. “The CM and his secretary spoke to Anna Hazare and informed him that the Lokayukta bill has received assent from the President and will be implemented within the next three months,” Hazare's office was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Protest in 2022 for Lokayukta Bill

In 2022, Hazare undertook a hunger strike in Ralegan Siddhi demanding the Lokayukta law. However, the protest was withdrawn after mediation by Fadnavis. After Hazare's protest, a committee was formed and a draft of the Lokayukta Act was prepared which was passed by both Houses of the Maharashtra legislature. It was later sent to the President for assent.

But delay in implementation prompted the fresh call for hunger strike by the octogenarian activist.

Hazare rose to fame in 2011 when he started a hunger strike at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against corruption. The protest ultimately led to the ouster of Congress government from Delhi as well as Centre and also pushed new faces such Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP convener, to national politics.