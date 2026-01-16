Why BMC results may be delayed today? A slight change in counting involved

The counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections is likely to take longer than in previous years, with final results possibly being declared late on Friday, civic officials said. Counting for only 46 wards began at 10 am, instead of all 227 wards at once. (AP)

Unlike the 2017 civic polls, when counting across all 227 wards began at the same time, votes from two wards will be counted in phases this year.

This change could delay the availability of trends and final outcomes, officials told news agency PTI.

Only 46 wards to be counted initially Counting for only 46 wards began at 10 am, instead of all 227 wards at once. There is a strong possibility that the declaration of final results for all seats could be delayed.

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani acknowledged the likelihood of a delay while speaking to PTI on Thursday.“It may take an hour longer than usual,” Gagrani said.

Why is the BMC result likely to get delayed today? • Phase-wise counting: Votes are being counted from only two wards at a time.

• No simultaneous start: Unlike 2017, all 227 wards are not being counted together.

• Limited early trends: With only 46 wards counted initially, full trends will emerge slowly.

What was the previous counting system? In previous BMC elections, each Returning Officer (RO) was responsible for counting votes in all corporator wards under their jurisdiction. This meant that votes for all wards under a single RO were tallied together, allowing results for multiple wards to be declared simultaneously.

Over 2,200 staff deployed As per the BMC release, a total of 2,299 officials and staff have been deployed for the counting exercise. This includes 759 supervisors, 770 assistants and 770 Class IV employees.

All personnel have undergone prior training to ensure the smooth conduct of the counting process. The results will be compiled using a computerised system to ensure accuracy and transparency, officials said.

Security and logistics in place The civic body said CCTV surveillance, fire safety measures and medical facilities have been arranged at all counting centres.

Strong rooms and designated counting venues have been identified under the jurisdiction of each of the 23 Returning Officers for all 227 wards. These venues have received the required clearances from the Public Works Department and the police.

Traffic regulation plans, parking arrangements and separate enclosures for media personnel have also been set up at the counting centres.

Only authorised candidates, their representatives and media persons with valid identity cards issued by the election department will be allowed entry, the BMC said.

High stakes civic election A total of 1,700 candidates contested the elections for 227 seats. The polls were held to form a new civic body that will govern India’s richest municipal corporation.

The BMC’s budget for 2025–26 stands at ₹74,400 crore. The last civic elections were held in 2017, and the term of the elected body ended in March 2022.

(With inputs from PTI)