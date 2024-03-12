 Why CAA implementation does not cover tribal areas in Northeast | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Why CAA implementation does not cover tribal areas in Northeast

Why CAA implementation does not cover tribal areas in Northeast

PTI |
Mar 12, 2024 09:55 AM IST

CAA is not going to be implemented in parts of Northeastern states where Inner Line Permit (ILP) is required for a visit by people of other parts of India.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which came into effect on Monday, will not be implemented in most tribal areas in Northeastern states, including those granted special status under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution.

CAA implementation: The tribal areas, where autonomous councils were created under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution, were also exempted(PTI)
CAA implementation: The tribal areas, where autonomous councils were created under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution, were also exempted(PTI)

According to the law, it is not going to be implemented in all Northeastern states where Inner Line Permit (ILP) is required for a visit by people of other parts of the country.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Follow LIVE updates on CAA implementation

The ILP is in force in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Manipur.

The tribal areas, where autonomous councils were created under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution, were also exempted from the purview of the CAA, officials said quoting from the rues of the law that were notified on Monday.

Such autonomous councils are in existence in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura.

These include Karbi Anglong, Dila Hasao and Bodoland Territorial Council areas in Assam, Garo Hills in Meghalaya and tribal areas in Tripura.

The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis who came to India on or before December 31, 2014 from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, CAA Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On