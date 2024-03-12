CAA LIVE updates: Delhi Haj Committee chairman says ‘Muslims will not face problems’
This law aims to provide citizenship for undocumented migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.
CAA LIVE updates: The Centre implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) on Monday, notifying the rules four years after Parliament passed the law, days before this year's Lok Sabha election. This law aims to expedite citizenship for undocumented migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who are non-Muslim and arrived in India before December 31, 2014....Read More
Despite receiving parliamentary approval in December 2019 and subsequent presidential assent, the CAA sparked widespread protests nationwide. Many opposition parties criticised the law, labelling it as “discriminatory”. The protests and police responses led to the loss of over 100 lives, according to news agency PTI.
The CAA rules aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants - including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians - who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.
Who can apply for citizenship?
According to Section 6B of the Act, applications for citizenship through registration or naturalisation will not be considered unless,
• The person is of Indian origin.
• The person is married to a citizen of India.
• The person is a minor child of a person who is a citizen of India.
• The person's parents are registered as citizens of India.
• The person or either of his parents was a citizen of Independent India.
• The person is registered as an Overseas Citizen of India Cardholder.
Special documents required
The new rules suggest that those applying for Indian citizenship must submit two particular documents -
• An affidavit verifying the correctness of the statements made in the application along with an affidavit from an Indian citizen testifying the character of the applicant.
• A declaration from the applicant that he has adequate knowledge of one of the languages as specified in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution.
CAA live updates: Priyanka Chaturvedi on Seema Haider celebrating CAA implementation
CAA live updates: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took to X to share the video of Seema Haider, a Pakistani national who illegally entered India in May last year to marry Sachin Meena, asking, "What is she celebrating?"
“Okay. So what exactly is she celebrating? Since neither has she come to India before December 2014 nor is she persecuted minority from Pakistan. Also, US citizen, behen Mary Miliben is celebrating as well in America…. Gazab!” Chaturvedi wrote on X.
Seema Haider gained attention in July 2023 when authorities discovered her residing with Sachin in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. She claimed that she fell in love with Sachin Meena while playing the mobile game PUBG and chose to relocate to India to be with him, leaving behind her former husband, who was employed in Saudi Arabia.
CAA live updates: Guwahati Police warns after CAA copies burnt
CAA live updates: Guwahati Police issued a legal notice to organisations that have called for a strike in Assam to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The 16-party United Opposition Forum, Assam (UOFA), declared a statewide strike on Tuesday and planned other protest activities gradually.
Guwahati Police said, “Any damage to public/ private property including Railway and National Highway properties or injury to any citizen caused due to 'Sarbatmak Hartal', legal action under appropriate provisions of law including Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 will be initiated against you and the total cost of damage to public and private properties will be recovered from you and your Organization.” Click here for more details
CAA live updates: Noida police are on high alert. Why?
CAA live updates: Senior officers on Monday said that the Noida police increased deployment across Noida and Greater Noida in response to the Centre's notification regarding implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.
Shivhari Meena, additional commissioner of police (law and order), mentioned that a contingent of 4,000 officers conducted foot patrols across the district that evening.
“In view of the announcement on CAA on Monday evening, as many as 4,000 personnel of the police as well as the Provincial Armed Constabulary have been deployed at crowded public places, religious places as well as sensitive areas with mixed religion population. Foot marches were carried out at various locations such as markets, shopping malls, temples and mosques in Noida and Greater Noida while senior officers started on-ground inspections,” said the additional CP.
CAA live updates: ‘Big win for persecuted minorities,’ says US-based advocacy group
The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), a US-based advocacy group, welcomed the official notification of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in India, hailing it as a “big win” for the persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, ANI reported.
"A big win for Human Rights for the persecuted religious #minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. India finally notifies the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which was passed by the Indian Parliament in 2019!," the CoHNA said in a post on X.
The group further emphasised that the regulations would not impact current Indian citizens of any religion and would expedite the process of Indian citizenship for religious minorities who fled Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.
CAA live updates: ‘Modi govt fulfilled its guarantee by issuing notification of CAA,’ says Arjun Ram Meghwal
CAA live updates: Minister of law and justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government fulfilled its guarantee by issuing the notification of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
"Did what was said. The Modi government fulfilled its guarantee by issuing the notification of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)," Meghwal said in a post on X.
After the CAA was passed in Parliament and received Presidential assent in 2019, protests erupted opposing the law, calling it "against" Muslims in the country. Four years later, on Monday, the Union government implemented the law by notifying the rules under it.
CAA live updates: Bengal's Suvendu Adhikari says ‘law will not snatch citizenship’
CAA live updates: Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly on Monday said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 does not revoke anyone's citizenship. He further said that Hindu refugees in West Bengal are pleased with the government's decision to enforce it.
“Hindu refugees in West Bengal are very happy. This is a very good step. This is not an attempt to snatch someone's citizenship. Mamata Banerjee tries a lot to create confusion. This law is very clear. This is a law to give citizenship and not to take it away,” Suvendu Adhikari was quoted as saying by ANI.
CAA live updates: Will it be implemented in tribal Areas in Northeast ?
CAA live updates: The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, enforced on Monday, will exclude most tribal regions in Northeastern states, particularly those under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution.
• The law will not be applied in Northeastern states mandating an Inner Line Permit (ILP) for visitors from other parts of the country, namely Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Manipur.
• According to officials citing the newly notified rules of the law, tribal areas with autonomous councils established under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution are also exempt from the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). These autonomous councils are present in Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura.
CAA LIVE updates: Delhi Haj Committee chairman says ‘Muslims will not face problems’
CAA LIVE updates: Delhi Haj Committee Kausar Jahan expressed support for the enforcement of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) 2019.
Jahan said, "I welcome this decision. This is an act to give citizenship and not take it away. The condition of Non-Muslims in our neighbouring countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh is not good. If the government wants to give them a respectful life, what is the problem with it?"
Additionally, she thanked PM Modi, asserting that the Muslim community will not encounter any issues due to this legislation.
