Noida police on high alert following CAA implementation

The Noida police on Monday evening stepped up deployment across Noida and Greater Noida following the Centre’s notification on the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, senior officers said late Monday evening. The CAA rules aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants - including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians - who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before 2014. (Ht Archive)

According to Shivhari Meena, additional commissioner of police (law and order), a force of 4,000 carried out foot marches across the district on Monday evening.

The Narendra Modi government notified implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday — mere months before the Lok Sabha elections. The contentious Act has faced numerous delays and continued criticism from the Opposition ranks. More than 100 people have lost their lives to protests and consequent police action since it was passed in December 2019.

“In view of the announcement on CAA on Monday evening, as many as 4,000 personnel of the police as well as the Provincial Armed Constabulary have been deployed at crowded public places, religious places as well as sensitive areas with mixed religion population. Foot marches were carried out at various locations such as markets, shopping malls, temples and mosques in Noida and Greater Noida while senior officers started on-ground inspections,” said the additional CP.

He said the cyber cell of the police has been instructed to step-up vigilance on social media regarding fake or provoking posts.

“All intelligence units are alert and we are keeping a constant watch on social media platforms to monitor and curb rumours, fake news or provoking posts,” said Meena.

The official added that the city police will remain on high alert through the week.

