With Parliament remaining disrupted over questions about the crackdown on the July 20 student protest among other issues, the Opposition and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday intensified pressure on the Centre, questioning why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah had not addressed either House during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP chief Amit Shah. (AP file photo)

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The attack came as Parliament continued to witness repeated adjournments, with the Opposition demanding a discussion on the police action against students protesting alleged examination irregularities. The issue of donation theft at Ayodhya's Ram Temple has also been raised by the Congress, Samajwadi Party and others.

CJP questions Amit Shah's absence

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das, in a post on X, questioned why Shah had not appeared in Parliament to respond to the Opposition's demands, alleging that central forces were responsible for the crackdown on students.

“This ought to be very clear. The Parliament of India is ours. It is the people's. The people of India, its children, were brutally beaten up, some blinded for life, by the Delhi Police and the RAF which is under the CRPF, a central force,” he wrote on X. “Hence, their boss, Home Minister Amit Shah ought to answer for their crimes. Why is he not appearing before the Parliament for the last two weeks and answering for his force's draconian brutality? After all, accountability ought to be fixed.”

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{{^usCountry}} Das also questioned Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's role, saying it was his duty to ensure the government answered Parliament: “It is not a radical demand of the MPs to hold Amit Shah answerable before the Parliament for the Black Day that is 20th July 2026. It is a legitimate demand that should be IMMEDIATELY met so our Parliament functions.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Das also questioned Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's role, saying it was his duty to ensure the government answered Parliament: “It is not a radical demand of the MPs to hold Amit Shah answerable before the Parliament for the Black Day that is 20th July 2026. It is a legitimate demand that should be IMMEDIATELY met so our Parliament functions.” {{/usCountry}}

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Congress echoes demand

At Parliament, Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi also accused the government of refusing to engage with Parliament.

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"The first phase of the disruption in Parliament was entirely because of the government's obstinacy regarding the students' issues, including NEET and the (demand for reignation by education minister Dharmendra) Pradhan. The second phase is because neither the home minister nor the Prime Minister has graced the temple of democracy even once," Singhvi said.

The remarks came amid Opposition criticism that while Shah has been present in the Parliament complex for meetings during the Monsoon Session, he has not attended proceedings in either House.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on July 20 — the PM made a speech outside the gates that day — and is scheduled to continue till August 13.