Why Centre banned 25 OTT platforms

New Delhi: The government has blocked 25 over-the-top entertainment platforms for hosting obscene, vulgar and pornographic content, in a sweeping crackdown on unlawful digital entertainment that officials say violates multiple laws and degrades women. The blocking order, passed on July 23 by the ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB), targets both established and emerging platforms including Ullu, ALTT, Big Shots App, Desiflix and 21 others.

The action covers 26 websites and 14 mobile applications, with nine apps removed from the Google Play Store and five from the Apple App Store.

The ministry acted under section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, which empowers the government to direct intermediaries to remove access to unlawful content when they fail to respond to official notices, two MIB officials told HT.

“The legal provision under which this ban was issued assumes importance, since the Government’s reliance upon Section 79(3)(b) for ordering online content takedowns is currently under challenge. A petition filed by X (formerly Twitter) before the Bangalore High Court earlier this year argues that issuing content banning orders through Section 79(3)(b) bypasses legal protections available under the IT Act, 2000,” said Vikram Jeet Singh, partner at BTG Advaya and a specialist in Internet regulation laws.

“Depending on the procedure that has been followed to issue these recent bans, the affected OTT players may consider a challenge on the same grounds as X, arguing that a ban on content cannot be issued under Section 79(3)(b),” Singh added.

The crackdown followed extensive consultations with the ministries of home affairs, women and child development, electronics and IT, the department of legal affairs, industry bodies FICCI and CII, and experts in women’s and child rights, according to a document shared by an MIB official.

According to ministry document, the flagged content contained “sexual innuendos”, extended scenes involving nudity, and depictions of sex in inappropriate contexts, including family relationships. Officials noted that much of the content lacked meaningful storylines or social messages and was largely “obscene and vulgar”.

The ministry had issued warnings to all 25 platforms in September 2024, but several ignored the notices and some resumed publishing objectionable content using alternate domains. Five platforms previously blocked in March 2024 began publishing obscene content on new website domains, officials said.

Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan welcomed the government’s move. “Both licensed and unlicensed OTT platforms have been pushing soft porn and unlawful content. This decision reflects the sentiment of the people, who have repeatedly flagged such concerns on X,” he told PTI. “Entertainment should have its limits, a ‘Lakshman Rekha’, and this step will help restore that balance.”

The ministry said the content violated sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act, which prohibit publishing or transmitting obscene and sexually explicit material in electronic form, as well as section 292 of the Indian Penal Code related to sale and circulation of obscene content, and section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

The action follows multiple public complaints and references from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in July and August 2024, particularly naming Ullu and ALTT. The ministry issued advisories and notices to OTT platforms, including a February 2025 reminder to adhere to the Code of Ethics under the IT Rules, 2021.

The Digital Publisher Content Grievances Council, a self-regulatory body comprising around 40 OTT members including ALTT and Ullu, had previously ordered edits to certain shows on ALTT, citing scenes that were “distasteful and bizarre” and featured sex and nudity without contextual justification.

On Ullu, over 100 web series were taken down, but investigations found that some were quietly re-uploaded in their original form to evade oversight. Ullu’s web series “House Arrest” was pulled down in May 2025 after government intervention.

“Any depiction that degrades or objectifies women, through media, is a basis to ban platforms, especially for obscene portrayal of women. The law criminalises distribution or performance of obscene content in public places, and, by extension, digital media does not escape public morality standards,” said Gaurav Sahay, founding partner, Arthashastra Legal.

The ministry is expected to take further action if violations continue.

In all, the following have been blocked by the latest order: Big Shots App, Desiflix, Boomex, NeonX VIP, Navarasa Lite, Gulab App, Kangan App, Bull App, ShowHit, Jalva App, Wow Entertainment, Look Entertainment, Hitprime, Fugi, Feneo, ShowX, Sol Talkies, Adda TV, ALTT, HotX VIP, Hulchul App, MoodX, Triflicks, Ullu, and Mojflix.