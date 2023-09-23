Why CM's security men, land cruisers at Raghav Chadha's wedding, asks Punjab MP

Punjab MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday said at Raghav Chadha's wedding with Parineeti Chopra, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's hundreds of security men, bullet-proof land cruisers have been deployed for duty. Calling Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha Arvind Kejriwal's 'blue-eyed boy', Harsimrat Kaur said there is no wonder that the Punjab governor has been asking the government how it spent ₹50,000 crore loan that it took in the last 18 months. Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra will tie the knot on Sunday, September 24.(ANI Pic Service )

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are set to get married in Udaipur on Sunday following the series of pre-wedding events. The Bollywood actor and the AAP MP studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time.

The BJP has already raised allegations of splurging at an 'aam-aadmi' MP's wedding. Delhi BJP leader Virendraa Sachdeva cited Raghav Chadha's income tax return and asked how an MP who claimed to have ₹2.44 lakh in 2020-2021 could book Maharaja suite that costs ₹10 lakh per night. According to reports, Parineeti and Raghav booked the 3,500 square feet Maharaja Suite at the Leela Palace Hotel.

"They said they won’t take VVIP facilities, security, etc. Now they have built a ₹100 cr Sheesh Mahal, use luxury cars at cost of state exchequer, put Punjab police to use for their own show off rather than let them police the state where Sidhu Moosewala gets killed in broad daylight. Where is all this money being spent from? Is it taxpayer money? How can someone whose declared annual income is about ₹2-3 lakhs spending ₹10 lakhs per night on a suite?" BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh arrived in Udaipur to attend the ceremonies. “I congratulate Raghav and Parineeti on the new chapter of their lives. May God fulfil all their wishes. Today and tomorrow is the wedding ceremony and all the people will join it," Sanjay Singh said.

Bhagwant Mann and Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit recently have had a rift over the government's debt. The chief minister has urged him to take up the issue of the pending rural development fund. In reply, the Governor sought the details of the utilisation of debt of ₹50,000 crore raised by the present government during its tenure. “…the debt of the Punjab rose by about ₹50,000 crore during your regime. Details of the utilisation of this huge amount may be furnished to me so that I will be able to convince the Prime Minister that money has been properly utilised,” the Governor wrote.

