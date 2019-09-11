Why Delhi deserves the world heritage city tag | Metro Matters

india

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:58 IST

In the fifth episode of Metro Matters, a weekly show on everything that matters to Delhi, Hindustan Times metro editor Shivani Singh speaks to historian Swapna Liddle, also the convener of the Delhi chapter of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), about Delhi’s renewed plans to seek the UNESCO world heritage city status. Liddle, whose organisation is helping the government prepare the brief for the city’s nomination, says the recognition will set off a chain reaction among Delhi’s residents and authorities to look at our heritage areas differently and work together to retain that privileged tag.

