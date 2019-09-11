e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Sep 11, 2019

Why Delhi deserves the world heritage city tag | Metro Matters

In the fifth episode of Metro Matters, Hindustan Times metro editor Shivani Singh speaks to historian Swapna Liddle, about Delhi’s renewed plans to seek the UNESCO world heritage city status.

india Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:58 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

In the fifth episode of Metro Matters, a weekly show on everything that matters to Delhi, Hindustan Times metro editor Shivani Singh speaks to historian Swapna Liddle, also the convener of the Delhi chapter of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), about Delhi’s renewed plans to seek the UNESCO world heritage city status. Liddle, whose organisation is helping the government prepare the brief for the city’s nomination, says the recognition will set off a chain reaction among Delhi’s residents and authorities to look at our heritage areas differently and work together to retain that privileged tag.

 

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 09:58 IST

trending topics
Vikram landerApple Event 2019iPhone XR vs iPhone 11Apple iPhone 11 LaunchAamir KhanRishi KapoorPM ModiJammu and KashmirKashmir issueDUSU Elections 2019Muharram 2019
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss