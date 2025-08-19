Why did the Mumbai monorail get stuck? ‘Overloading’ blamed

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Tuesday that the monorail that got stuck near Mysore Colony has been stranded on a curve on the several-feet-high track due to overloading. Truck-mounted scissor lifts, cranes, and ladders were deployed to resue passengers stuck in the monorail.(HT/Raju Shinde)

According to Shinde, heavy rain in the city led to overcrowding on the monorail train, which caused the brakes to jam. At least 200 passengers were on board the monorail.

BJP MLA Captain Tamil Selvan also said the incident happened due to overcrowding.

"This happened because of the overload of passengers. The passengers should have thought about the train's capacity. All are safe now. The public should have thought about the limit of the train. BMC and MMRDA arrived here and rescued all the passengers. A major accident has been averted," he told ANI.

Earlier, Astik Pandey, joint commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, said the train was loaded beyond capacity.

“The capacity of the monorail is 109 metric tonnes. On Tuesday, it was overloaded due to excessive crowds. On a curve, there was a mechanical disconnect of the electric current. After that, the emergency brake was deployed, hence the rake stopped working,” he said.

Passengers were being brought out by breaking the windowpanes of a monorail that was stranded for nearly two hours and counting in Mumbai around 8:30 PM on Tuesday after it lost its power supply amid heavy rain.

Rescuers first tried to tow the four-coach monorail to the nearest station with the help of another monorail, but the brakes remained jammed, officials told HT.

Truck-mounted scissor lifts, cranes, and ladders were then deployed. Four buses were also deployed to transport passengers home once they had been rescued.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said an inquiry will be conducted.

The monorail service between Chembur and Bhakti Park has been closed since 6.15 PM, when passengers contacted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's emergency number 1916 for immediate help. The fire brigade started relief work soon after, with the help of three snorkel vehicles at first.

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation earlier issued a statement on the matter: “One Monorail train near Mysore Colony station has experienced a minor power supply issue. Our operations and maintenance teams are already on-site and working to resolve it quickly. For now, services between Wadala and Chembur are running smoothly on a single line. We sincerely thank you for your patience and assure you that your safety remains our top priority."