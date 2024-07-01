 Why did Rahul Gandhi show Lord Shiva images in Lok Sabha? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Why did Rahul Gandhi show Lord Shiva images in Lok Sabha?

ByHT News Desk
Jul 01, 2024 06:38 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on PM Modi and the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha, by showing posters of religious figures, including Lord Shiva.

The Leader of Opposition and Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha, by showing posters of religious figures, including Lord Shiva - which was opposed by Speaker Om Birla. He further triggered a row by saying that those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in “violence and hate”.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (Sansad TV)
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (Sansad TV)

Holding a picture of Lord Shiva, Gandhi began his address in the Lok Sabha with “Jai Samvidhan” and said that his message is about “fearlessness” and “non-violence”.

“If you look at Lord Shiva's image, you would know that Hindus can never spread fear and hatred, but BJP spreads fear and hatred 24/7…All religions and all our great men talk about non-violence and fearlessness, but those who call themselves Hindus only talk about violence, hatred and falsehood…Aap Hindu ho hi nahi (You are not Hindus),” the Congress leader said.

Also read: ‘Can’t insult Hindus’: Priyanka Gandhi defends brother amid BJP's attack

The Congress MP also displayed placards featuring images of Guru Nanak, Jesus Christ, and a quote from the Quran, and reiterated that all religions, including Hinduism, Islam and Sikhism, emphasise courage and the importance of being fearless.

Gandhi, who addressed the Lok Sabha for the first time as the Leader of the Opposition, drew massive protests from the members of the treasury benches and the BJP as he triggered a row after slamming the ruling BJP with his “Hindus” remark.

Modi also interrupted Gandhi's speech and asserted that calling the entire Hindu society “violent” is a "serious matter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sought an apology from the Raebareli MP for “hurting the feelings” of crores of people who take pride in identifying themselves as Hindus.

However, Gandhi retorted that he was speaking only about the BJP and not the entire Hindu society. “The BJP, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) or Modi are not the entire Hindu society,” he said.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Why did Rahul Gandhi show Lord Shiva images in Lok Sabha?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On