Why Haryana YouTuber wife and lover killed her husband: Bhiwani Police reveals chilling murder details

What started as a regular marriage between two small-town persons took a dark and tragic turn in Haryana’s Bhiwani. Praveen, a driver battling alcoholism, had been married to Ravina since 2017. The couple lived with their six-year-old son, but their relationship had long been strained — often marred by fights over Ravina’s growing social media presence as a YouTuber. YouTuber Ravina has built a modest following online. (Live Hindustan)

A resident of Joodi village in Rewari, Ravina had built a modest following online. But her increasing involvement in creating reels and videos became a point of tussle between her and Praveen. Things took a more complicated turn when, around a year and a half ago, Ravina reportedly met Suresh — another YouTuber from Hisar’s Premnagar — on Instagram. What began as a virtual friendship soon turned into a real-life affair, The Times of India reported.

According to the police, on the night of March 25, Praveen came home and found Ravina and Suresh in a compromising position. Then, a heated argument broke out between them. That same night, Ravina and her lover allegedly decided to eliminate him. Police say the duo strangled Praveen while their son slept in the house, the report added.

The body was dumped in a drain

But what followed was even more chilling. In a bid to escape suspicion, they reportedly placed Praveen’s body between them on a motorbike, covered him, and drove out into the dark, finally dumping the body in a drain along Dinod Road on the outskirts of Bhiwani.

Three days later, during a joint search by the police and Praveen’s worried family, his decomposed body was recovered from the drain.

Investigators combed through hours of CCTV camera footage. One clip showed a motorbike near the family’s garden late at night — a man in a helmet and Ravina riding pillion, with what looked like a slumped body wedged between them.

When confronted with the evidence, Ravina eventually broke down and confessed. She has since been taken into judicial custody. Her lover, Suresh, remains on the run, the report said.