Why has the new definition of the Aravalli hills triggered a protest? What activists say

The new definition of what constitutes the Aravalli hills has triggered protests from Haryana’s Gurugram to Rajasthan’s Udaipur, with environmental activists fearing that the changed definition could prove detrimental to the ecological balance of one of the country's oldest mountain ranges. Members of 'Aravalli Bachao Sanstha' stage a demonstration as part of the Save Aravalli movement, near the residence of Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh, in Gurugram, on Saturday.(PTI)

According to the new definition, "Aravalli Hill is any landform in designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above its local relief" and an "Aravalli Range is a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other".

A peaceful protest was held in Gurugram outside Haryana cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh, drawing a large number of activists, members of social organisations and locals. Lawyers took to the streets in Udaipur, protesting against the new definition of Aravalli.

The protesters held banners and placards, and raised slogans such as "Save Aravalli, Save the Future" and "No Aravalli, No Life". They expressed deep concern over the Supreme Court order ratifying the new definition.

What do activists say about the new definition of Aravallis?

The Supreme Court last month accepted the recommendations of a committee under the union ministry of environment, forests and climate change on the definition of the Aravalli Hills and Ranges.

According to activists quoted in a PTI report, the new definition could encourage mining, construction, and commercial activities, thereby increasing the risk of destroying the natural beauty of the Aravalli Range.

“We believe this decision could be detrimental to its ecological balance," a protester told the news agency.

Activists point out that the Aravalli mountain range acts as a natural protective shield for the Delhi-NCR region, playing a crucial role in preventing pollution, desertification, and water crises.

They demanded that the government declare the Aravalli a completely protected area and implement a strict and clear conservation policy.

"Nature cannot be compromised in the name of development, as the conservation of Aravalli is linked to the secure future of the coming generations. Toxicity of air is gradually becoming widespread," another protester said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly and Congress leader Tika Ram Jully on Saturday criticised the central government's move to redefine the Aravalli range, allowing mining in areas with hills below 100 meters.

Jully warned that this could lead to massive ecological damage and desertification, as the Aravalli range plays a crucial role in preventing desertification and maintaining groundwater levels.

“On one hand, you are running a campaign called 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' while on the other, you are cutting down lakhs of trees for your friends. This is wrong….The Aravali is the lifeline of Rajasthan. It is the Aravali that stops the desert... Scientists have also acknowledged that if there were no Aravali mountain range, the entire area up to Delhi would have turned into a desert," Jully told ANI.