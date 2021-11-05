‘Why have the opposition-ruled states not cut fuel prices?’ BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday attacked the opposition parties, including the Congress, for not announcing cuts in fuel prices in states ruled by them just as the BJP ruled states have.

A bunch of BJP ruled states have announced a cut ranging between ₹5 to ₹10 on petrol and diesel prices. The announcement that was made on the eve of Diwali is perceived to have been taken in view of the by-poll results announced on Tuesday that were a mixed bag for the BJP.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia lashed out at the Congress, TMC and the AAP for not announcing a cut in the fuel prices even as these parties had been criticising the BJP government at the centre for failing to announce cuts in the prices of fuel that had steadily increased.

“In Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has lowered the prices of petrol and diesel by ₹12, similarly, in Gujarat and Assam too the prices of fuels have been reduced by ₹7. This is in addition to the cuts that were announced by the union government,” Bhatia said addressing the media.

He said the BJP has shown responsibility and sensitivity towards the people during the challenging Covid pandemic.

“Free ration has been provided to 80 crore people. ₹19 lakh crore has been given to the beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer. Each rupee that is collected as tax is used in the development of the country and for the people. Another example is the vaccine. It is a matter of pride that 108 crore vaccines were provided free of cost and the government is committed to providing free vaccines to the rest,” he said.

Attacking the opposition for not announcing similar cuts in fuel prices he said, “In Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Rajasthan people want to know why such steps have not been taken by the state governments… the steps that were taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and emulated by the BJP ruled states are not being implemented by other governments,” he said.

He made a pointed reference to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s tweet and said the opposition ruled states need to accept that they have the responsibility toward people, just as they have a share in the collections from tax.

Gehlot previously tweeted, “With the reduction of excise duty by the Center, the VAT levied by the states is automatically reduced in the same proportion. We demand that the Center should further reduce excise duty to reduce inflation.”