Why India should do random testing

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 07:07 IST

The testing numbers in India in relation to population have been very low by international standards, but so far the same has also been true for the total number of infections as compared to several western nations. So, the question emerges, are testing numbers accurately representing the spread of Covid-19 in the country?

The number of cases in India has been rising almost consistently in proportion with the rising number of tests. This means that the more number of tests that have been conducted, the more positive cases we have found. But using purely testing numbers to study the consistency of India’s testing strategy has drawbacks.

It is crucial to also look at the total number of tests performed for every confirmed case. This can show how India’s strict testing protocols may have influenced the numbers so they don’t give a clear indication of the spread of the disease and may have left swathes of people out of the testing umbrella.