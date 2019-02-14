Why IndiGo is cancelling 30 flights every day

Budget domestic carrier IndiGo cancelled scores of flights earlier this week and said cancellations will continue for some more days, affecting around 30 flights or more every day.

“IndiGo is slightly adjusting its flight schedule in the coming days by around 30 flights per day to stabilise the network. Operations are also being impacted due to various ongoing Notams and likely bad weather in the coming days,” the airline said in a statement.

Shortage of pilots also continued to hamper operations of IndiGo, according to news agency Press Trust of India. “Bad weather resulted in extended duty times which then made it necessary to re-roster our crew,” IndiGo said.

The airline told the country’s aviation regulator it had cancelled 49 flights on Wednesday.

The Interglobe Aviation-owned company will also reduce some flights in March as a “proactive measure”, it said in a statement. IndiGo said it has informed all its passengers about the move in advance, and that its operations would be normalised by March 31.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 16:28 IST