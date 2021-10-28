Why is Aryan Khan granted bail today? What will be bail conditions? | 10 points

Aryan Khan was granted bail on Thursday by the Bombay high court after the court completed hearing both the parties for the last three days. For Aryan, there were former AG Mukul Rohatgi, Amit Desai, Satish Maneshinde, Karanjawala & Co's Ruby Singh and Sandeep Kapur, while for the NCB, there were Anil Singh, Advait Sethna and Shreeram. Apart from Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were also granted bail in the connection of the drugs-on-cruise case.

Here are 10 points regarding Aryan Khan's bail.

1. The high court has not yet issued the complete order with the reasons for granting the bail. Once the order is out, it will be clear what grounds the court considered to grant the three bail.

2. Earlier, Aryan Khan's bail pleas were rejected as the NCB contested that the accused belong to influential families and they can tamper with evidence. This can be a likely bail condition for all three.

Aryan Khan gets bail in drugs case after 3 weeks, to be back home by this week

3. Apart from a fine, the bail conditions may bar all three to travel abroad, as they will have to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

4. These are, however, not the first bail in the high-profile drugs case. Manish Rajgaria and Avin Sahu were granted bail in the same case by a special NDPS court.

5. They were granted bail as the NCB "failed" to produce on record any evidence to show that they were connected with any drugs network.

6. The case against Aryan Khan was made stronger by the NCB as it connected Aryan Khan with the 6 gram charas found from Arbaaz merchant. The NCB contests that Aryan Khan was in "conscious possession" of drugs, though he himself was not carrying any drugs. The NCB claimed Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant are old friends. The charas that Arbaaz Merchant was carrying was for their personal consumption.

7. The NCB presented drugs-related old WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan in front of the court, while Aryan Khan's lawyers argued that WhatsApp chats can't be admitted as evidence.

8. Aryan Khan spent over 20 days in Arthur Road jail, while it has been 25 days after his arrest.

9. Aryan Khan and 2 others will finally walk out of the jail once the jail receives the bail order and all the procedures are complete.

10. Reports said Aryan Khan was informed about his bail by the jail staff as he was not present in the court on Thursday.