Why is DDA conducting demolition drive in Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila?

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will be conducting a demolition drive in the Majnu Ka Tila locality on July 13 and 14 against the encroachment on the Yamuna flood plain near the South of Gurdwara. The residents of the area received a notice regarding the demolition on Thursday, and have expressed concern over the last-minute eviction. Residents of the area protest the DDA demolition drive at Majnu Ka Tila in north Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The local police has been requested to provide security to maintain law and order during the drive. The encroachment drive is being carried out to remove the temporary shelters near the Majnu Ka Tila Gurdwara in north Delhi, according to the notice.

The locality has been the residence of Pakistani Hindus, who are seeking refuge in India, for decades. However, Delhi Police confirmed this week that “the requisition from DDA has been received for carrying demolition action against the jhuggi cluster".

Why is DDA demolishing jhuggis in Majnu Ka Tila?

The notice issued by DDA said that it will be carrying out a demolition drive on encroachments near the Gurdwara, which are constructed on DDA land. The authority will demolish all temporary structures except the structure belonging to the petitioner who approached the Delhi high court.

The DDA said in its notice that the demolition drive is being carried out in Yamuna Flood Plain zone, where Pakistani Hindu refugees have set up their temporary shelters. The notice referred to the National Green Tribunal's April 3 order and the Delhi high court's March 12 order behind the move.

The demolition notice was issued following the court's direction to remove all encroachments and illegal constructions earlier this year.

The counsel for DDA submitted that an order dated January 29 was passed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), in an Execution Application in an application of 2019, wherein, it was directed that all the encroachment on the Yamuna River Belt in Majnu Ka Tila be removed.

According to the authority, the construction of the temporary structures was done illegally on the Yamuna Flood Plain zone, which is a sensitive area in case water levels from the river rise.

However, the Pakistani Hindu refugees said that they were not given enough time to vacate the premises. Earlier, the refugees told the court that they have been living at Majnu Ka Tilla for many years, with basic facilities being provided by the authorities; their children are studying in the nearby government schools, and their examinations are in progress at present.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)