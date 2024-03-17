 LG nod for use of DDA land for FOB at Majnu Ka Tila | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
LG nod for use of DDA land for FOB at Majnu Ka Tila

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 17, 2024 06:04 AM IST

The FOB, once constructed, will ease chronic traffic congestion at the location and help develop the area

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena has approved the use of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land for the construction of a foot overbridge (FOB) in front of the gurudwara at the Majnu Ka Tila crossing on Ring Road. The land is a part of a 123-acre land parcel under DDA, officials said.

Lt Governor VK Saxena. (File)
Lt Governor VK Saxena. (File)

The FOB, once constructed, will ease chronic traffic congestion at the location and help develop the area, officials said. However, it has not been planned as a permanent solution, the said.

“The FOB on PWD road in front of the Gurudwara will be designed and constructed in a manner that will ensure that it can be dismantled or relocated easily whenever construction of a flyover is taken up at this junction,” said a statement from the LG’s office.

PWD had earlier requested DDA for permission to construct the facility.

Earlier this month, the Delhi government, in its economic survey, mentioned that five other new FOBs will be constructed this year and will be operationalised by April. These include FOBs on Sri Aurobindo Marg at Adchini village, Hauz Khas Enclave (near Padmini Enclave), Sri Aurobindo Marg at PTS Bus Stop, an FOB between the newly constructed court building and Tis Hazari court complex on Boulevard Road, and one at Ganesh Chowk Road.

