Why Modi critic NRI YouTuber Sangram Patil was detained at Mumbai airport: 'They clubbed some posts, filed case'

When Dr Sangram Patil, a London-based British national of Indian origin, landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport early on Saturday morning along with his wife, he was detained for over 15 hour on the basis of a Look Out Notice (LOC). The detention prompted reaction from the Opposition parties with NCP (SP) terming it an "insult to the state’s honour". Dr Sangram Patil's detention drew reactiosnf rom leaders of the Opposition parties such as the Congress and NCP (SP). (HT Print )

Patil is said to be a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and an FIR was filed against him by Nikhil Bhamre, social media coordinator of the Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on December 18, 2025 over a post that allegedly defamed Modi, HT reported earlier.

Patil's detention came in connection with the FIR filed at the N M Joshi Marg Police Station. “They were detained by immigration authorities on the basis of a Look Our Circular issued against him on the basis of the FIR,” a police officer told HT.

Bhamre in his report alleged that the post mentioned objectionable things and disinformation about BJP and its prominent leaders such as PM Modi. The complaint also said the post had objectionable content regarding a woman, The Indian Express reported.

What the police said Patil had a strong following on social media and had written several defamatory articles about BJP leaders, police said. Bhamre, while filing the FIR, had told police that he had seen an ‘objectionable post’ by Patil against PM Modi when he was surfing the internet. After discussing this with senior BJP leaders, he filed a complaint with the N M Joshi Marg police.

“We detained him and questioned him on the LOC, and later allowed him to go after giving him a notice under section 35 (3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS),” said a police officer. The section mandates that the police issue a notice for appearance to an accused when an arrest is not warranted.

Patil responds to detention After he was released, Patil said that it was no secret that he was active on social media and was a critic of the BJP-led government. “They have clubbed some posts and have named me as an accused. I will discuss this with my legal team and decide a further course of action,” he said.

The FIR against Patil was registered under section 353(2) of the BNS for statements containing false information that would lead to feeling of enmity and hatred between communities.

Opposition leaders condemn detention Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat condemned Patil's detention and said, “Arresting someone who asks questions is cowardice on the part of the BJP government."

“It is not a crime to take a stand against the government. But how can one expect that from a government drunk on power,” senior NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad said.

NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar posted on X, “The arrest of Dr Sangram Patil, Maharashtra’s illustrious son renowned worldwide in the medical field, is an insult to the state’s honour, and the Chief Minister should immediately issue appropriate instructions to the police and order his release. This act of misusing power to throttle democracy simply because someone took a stand against it is unbecoming of Maharashtra. We publicly condemn the government’s action in this matter! The government must secure his immediate release; otherwise, we will have to go to that location tomorrow morning in support of Dr Sangram Patil.”

(with inputs from Vinay Dalvi)