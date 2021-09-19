Why only 2-3 airbags? Nitin Gadkari has a concern for middle-class car owners

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said small cars should have adequate safety measures as a large number of lower middle-class people buy these cars. He also expressed his concern about automakers providing eight airbags in large cars which are brought by people who fall under the higher-income category.

The Union minister of road transport and highways while speaking to news agency PTI also appealed to automakers to include more airbags in small cars and said his appeal was to ensure safety and prevent deaths due to car accidents.

The Union minister said that the poor and middle-class in the country also deserve ‘adequate protection’.

Gadkari’s remarks come after the automobile industry raised issues that high taxes and stricter safety and emission norms for vehicles have made cars more expensive. “Mostly, lower middle-class people buy small economy cars and if their car won't have airbags and when accidents happen, then it may result in deaths. So, I appeal to all car manufacturers to provide a minimum of six airbags across all variants and segments of the vehicle,” the Union minister said.

“For rich people, you (referring to automakers) offer eight airbags and for economy model cars which are used by lower middle-class people, you will offer only two-three airbags. How come?,” Gadkari asked. He however acknowledged that adding airbags will increase car costs by at least ₹3,000 - ₹4,000.

