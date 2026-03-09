Why Sensex and Nifty are falling today? 5 key reasons behind the market crash

Indian stock markets opened sharply lower on Monday, mirroring a global sell-off triggered by surging oil prices, escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a sharp fall in the rupee. The BSE Sensex fell more than 2,400 points in early trade, while the Nifty 50 dropped over 700 points, reflecting widespread selling across sectors. Traders react after fluctuations in stock market, in Kolkata. Both Sensex and Nifty fell sharply on March 9, 2026 (PTI)

The sharp decline comes as global markets tumble and crude oil prices surge to their highest levels since 2022.

Here are the key reasons behind the sharp fall in Indian shares 1. Oil prices surge amid Middle East conflict The biggest trigger for the market decline is the massive spike in crude oil prices after the United States–Israel war with Iran intensified.

Brent crude jumped more than 25 per cent to around $116 per barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate also surged above $114 per barrel.

Oil prices have soared as the conflict threatens energy production and shipping routes across the Middle East. Tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage that carries roughly 20 percent of global oil supply, has largely halted, raising fears of prolonged disruptions.

Supply concerns have worsened after Iraq and Kuwait began cutting oil output, while earlier liquefied natural gas reductions from Qatar added to fears of a broader energy shock.

2. India's heavy dependence on imported crude India is particularly vulnerable to rising oil prices because it imports more than 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements.

Market expert Ajay Bagga told news agency ANI the oil shock could significantly hurt the economy. “The oil price hit to the Indian GDP, current account deficit and inflation will be huge given that India meets more than 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements from imports.”

Higher crude prices are expected to push up petrol, diesel, cooking gas and aviation fuel prices, increasing costs for businesses and consumers.

This raises concerns about inflation, fiscal pressure and slower economic growth, which typically weigh heavily on stock markets.

3. Rupee falls close to all-time low The Indian rupee also came under severe pressure, adding to investor worries. The currency plunged 46 paise to around 92.28 against the US dollar in early trade, moving close to its all-time intra-day low of 92.35 recorded earlier this month.

Forex traders said the rupee weakened due to rising crude oil prices, a strengthening US dollar, heavy foreign investor outflows and weak domestic equity markets.

The dollar index rose about 0.66 per cent, reflecting strong global demand for the US currency as investors seek safe-haven assets during periods of uncertainty.

Analysts warned that the rupee could weaken further toward 93 per dollar if crude prices remain above $100.

4. Global markets plunge, dragging India lower Indian markets are also reacting to a global risk-off sentiment. Asian markets plunged on Monday as investors rushed to safer assets amid geopolitical uncertainty.

Major declines included:

Japan's Nikkei 225 down about 7 per cent

South Korea's Kospi down more than 7 per cent

Taiwan market down nearly 6 per cent

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down more than 2 per cent (All these figures have been taken at the time of publication at 10.30 am IST)

Meanwhile, Wall Street had already closed lower on Friday, with the S&P 500 falling 1.33 per cent and the Nasdaq dropping 1.53 per cent.

When global markets decline sharply, foreign investors often withdraw funds from emerging markets like India, worsening the sell-off.

5. Heavy FII selling and weak market sentiment Another key factor behind the market fall is foreign institutional investor selling. Foreign investors sold equities worth ₹6,030 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Analysts say rising oil prices and global uncertainty have triggered capital outflows from emerging markets.

Sunil Gurjar, SEBI-registered analyst and founder of Alphamojo Financial Services, said the Nifty had already been showing technical weakness.

“The fall was mainly driven by heavy FII selling, a weakening rupee, and ongoing global war tensions, which hurt market sentiment,” Gurjar told news agency ANI.

The Nifty also breached its important 200-day exponential moving average, indicating a bearish trend.

Broad-based sectoral selling The sell-off in Indian markets was broad-based, with all major sector indices opening in the red.

Some of the worst-hit sectors included:

PSU Banks down about 4 per cent

Auto stocks down 2.9 per cent

Media down 2.36 per cent

Consumer durables down 2 per cent

IT down 1.29 per cent

FMCG down 1.38 per cent (All these figures have been taken at the time of publication at 10.30 am IST)

Several sectors that depend heavily on oil derivatives - including aviation, paints, chemicals, tyres and automobiles - are expected to face pressure if crude prices remain high.

Even stocks not directly linked to oil saw selling as investors rushed to reduce risk and raise liquidity.

What investors are watching next Analysts say the direction of markets will largely depend on how the Middle East conflict evolves and whether oil prices remain elevated.

According to market experts, 23,850 on the Nifty is a crucial support level, and a breakdown below it could lead to further declines. On the upside, a sustained move above 24,646 could signal renewed bullish momentum.

For now, investors remain cautious as the combination of surging oil prices, a weakening rupee, global market turmoil and geopolitical tensions continues to weigh heavily on market sentiment.