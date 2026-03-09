Edit Profile
    Global oil prices jump over 30% as Middle East conflict escalates

    West Texas Intermediate, the main US oil benchmark, rose by more than 25 per cent to reach a high of $115 a barrel, while Brent climbed over 23 per cent.

    Updated on: Mar 09, 2026 8:25 AM IST
    Edited by Aryan Mudgal
    Oil prices surged to $114 a barrel as more major Middle East producers cut production, the Strait of Hormuz remained largely closed, and the United States warned it could deepen a conflict that has already shaken global energy markets.

    Several Asian stock markets fell sharply on Monday as oil prices climbed by more than 25 per cent. (Reuters/File)
    Several Asian stock markets fell sharply on Monday as oil prices climbed by more than 25 per cent and the US-Israeli war against Iran entered its second week with no sign of easing.

    West Texas Intermediate, the main US oil benchmark, rose by more than 30 per cent to reach a high of $118.21 per barrel, before easing slightly, while Brent Crude was 27.54 percent higher at $118.22. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.9 per cent.

    Trump on oil prices

    US President Donald Trump tried to reassure consumers as oil prices crossed $100 per barrel for the first time in more than three and a half years.

    “Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace,” Trump said in a social media post. “ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY.”

