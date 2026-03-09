Rupee slips past 92.30/dollar to fresh record lows as oil spike deepens deficit fears

The Indian rupee came within a whisker of an all-time on Monday, battered by a relentless rally in global crude oil prices and deepening anxieties over India’s external balances amid an escalating war in West Asia. With fundamental pressures mounting on rupee amid surging brent crude oil prices, the market's focus has shifted entirely to Reserve Bank of India. (Reuters)

The rupee fell 46 paise against the US dollar to ₹92.20 but weakened further to 92.33 within the first hour of trading. That compares with Friday’s close of 91.74 and a record low of 92.30 set just last week.

The Geopolitical Premium The currency's retreat is directly tied to a shock in global energy markets. Brent crude oil prices spiked more than 25% Monday to trade near $117 a barrel, extending a massive 28% rally from the previous week.

The roughly 50% cumulative surge in oil prices is being driven by the expanding Iran war. The fears of prolonged supply disruptions through the critical Strait of Hormuz have intensified, alongside actual output cuts from major gulf producers.

Geopolitical risks compounded on Monday after Tehran named Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his father, Ali Khamenei, as Supreme Leader. The succession signals that hardliners maintain a firm grip on the country, cementing market expectations for a protracted conflict.

Deficit Fears and RBI Intervention For India—one of the world's largest importers of crude—triple-digit oil poses a severe macroeconomic headwind. The price shock threatens to inflate the nation's import bill, widen the current account deficit, and exert sustained downward pressure on the local currency.

With fundamental pressures mounting, the market's focus has shifted entirely to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

“Obviously, there will be a lot of pressure on the rupee today. It will likely be a one-sided move, and it will be down to the RBI to step in and calm the market,” a Mumbai-based currency trader noted. The central bank actively deployed its reserves last week to temper the rupee’s descent, and market participants widely expect renewed dollar-selling interventions if the depreciation accelerates.