    Petrol, diesel prices today: Hyderabad top metros list, Delhi remains cheapest

    Amid global tensions, fuel prices in India stayed steady across states, with Hyderabad recording the highest petrol and diesel prices among major cities.

    Published on: Mar 05, 2026 10:01 AM IST
    By Yamini C S
    Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained steady on Thursday, even as global fuel markets saw sharp volatility amid the escalating Middle East conflict and concerns over oil supply routes.

    Fuel prices in Delhi remained the most affordable among major metro cities on Thursday. (Gurinder Singh/HT)
    Fuel prices remained unchanged from yesterday.

    Petrol prices in major cities today

    Among the six key metros, Hyderabad recorded the highest petrol price at 107.46 per litre, while New Delhi remained the cheapest at 94.77 per litre, HT data showed.

    Petrol was priced at 102.99 in Bengaluru, 100.80 in Chennai, 105.41 in Kolkata and 103.54 in Mumbai per litre. This means five of the six metros reported petrol prices above 100, with Delhi being the lone exception.

    Petrol prices in major metro cities in India remained unchanged on Thursday.
    Diesel prices today across metros

    Diesel prices also showed a wide spread. Hyderabad again topped the chart at 95.70 per litre, while Delhi recorded the lowest diesel price at 87.67, as per HT data.

    Diesel stood at 90.99 in Bengaluru, Ts 92.39 in Chennai, Ts 92.02 in Kolkata and 90.03 in Mumbai.

    Diesel prices in major metro cities in India also remained unchanged on Thursday.
    State-wise fuel prices: Extremes at a glance

    On a state-wise basis, Andhra Pradesh reported the highest petrol price at 109.93 per litre, followed closely by Kerala at 107.48 and Telangana at 107.46.

    At the other end, Andaman and Nicobar Islands had the lowest petrol price at 82.46.

    For diesel, Kerala topped the list at 96.38 per litre, followed by Telangana at 95.70. Andaman and Nicobar Islands again reported the lowest diesel price at 78.05.

    Global fuel markets under pressure

    Globally, fuel prices spiked overnight as war in the Middle East disrupted oil flows, with diesel prices in Europe jumping 27 per cent since Friday, according to news agency AP. Benchmark Brent crude surged past 85 dollars a barrel earlier this week before easing slightly.

    India’s energy security

    Despite the global volatility, the central government has sought to reassure domestic consumers. Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said India has sufficient energy reserves and consumers will not face any immediate shortage of petrol, diesel or cooking gas, according to an earlier HT report. Officials cited crude oil and fuel stocks of around 25 days each.

    • Yamini C S
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yamini C S

      Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.Read More

    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India
    News/India News/Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Hyderabad Top Metros List, Delhi Remains Cheapest
