Petrol, diesel prices today: Hyderabad top metros list, Delhi remains cheapest
Amid global tensions, fuel prices in India stayed steady across states, with Hyderabad recording the highest petrol and diesel prices among major cities.
Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained steady on Thursday, even as global fuel markets saw sharp volatility amid the escalating Middle East conflict and concerns over oil supply routes.
Fuel prices remained unchanged from yesterday.
Petrol prices in major cities today
Among the six key metros, Hyderabad recorded the highest petrol price at ₹107.46 per litre, while New Delhi remained the cheapest at ₹94.77 per litre, HT data showed.
Petrol was priced at ₹102.99 in Bengaluru, ₹100.80 in Chennai, ₹105.41 in Kolkata and ₹103.54 in Mumbai per litre. This means five of the six metros reported petrol prices above ₹100, with Delhi being the lone exception.
Diesel prices today across metros
Diesel prices also showed a wide spread. Hyderabad again topped the chart at ₹95.70 per litre, while Delhi recorded the lowest diesel price at ₹87.67, as per HT data.
Diesel stood at ₹90.99 in Bengaluru, Ts 92.39 in Chennai, Ts 92.02 in Kolkata and ₹90.03 in Mumbai.
State-wise fuel prices: Extremes at a glance
On a state-wise basis, Andhra Pradesh reported the highest petrol price at ₹109.93 per litre, followed closely by Kerala at ₹107.48 and Telangana at ₹107.46.
At the other end, Andaman and Nicobar Islands had the lowest petrol price at ₹82.46.
For diesel, Kerala topped the list at ₹96.38 per litre, followed by Telangana at ₹95.70. Andaman and Nicobar Islands again reported the lowest diesel price at ₹78.05.
Global fuel markets under pressure
Globally, fuel prices spiked overnight as war in the Middle East disrupted oil flows, with diesel prices in Europe jumping 27 per cent since Friday, according to news agency AP. Benchmark Brent crude surged past 85 dollars a barrel earlier this week before easing slightly.
India’s energy security
Despite the global volatility, the central government has sought to reassure domestic consumers. Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said India has sufficient energy reserves and consumers will not face any immediate shortage of petrol, diesel or cooking gas, according to an earlier HT report. Officials cited crude oil and fuel stocks of around 25 days each.
