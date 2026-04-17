Why the women's quota bill failed in the Lok Sabha despite more votes in favour | Explained

The 131st constitutional amendment regarding the women's quota in Parliament seats has fallen flat. This happened despite the bill receiving more yes votes than no votes.

Members vote on the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha during the Special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, April 17, 2026. Constitution Amendment Bill to tweak women quota law defeated in Lok Sabha after division of votes. (PTI)

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The constitutional amendment bills require a simple majority of the total members of the House, but also need a special two-thirds majority of the total members present and voting. While the women's quota bill met the first criterion, it failed the second.

The proposed legislation received 298 votes in favour and 230 against. This means that while the bill enjoyed a simple majority, it did not command the two-thirds of yes votes required to pass as a constitutional amendment. Out of 528 members who voted, the Bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.

According to the Constitution Amendment Bill, Lok Sabha seats were to be increased to a maximum of 850 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls. Seats were also to be increased in states and Union Territory assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.

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{{^usCountry}} Two other bills, including one for delimitation and increasing the number of seats in the Lok Sabha, were not put to a vote after the first one lost, with the Centre saying they were "intrinsically linked" to the legislation related to women's reservation. The reason behind the failure {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two other bills, including one for delimitation and increasing the number of seats in the Lok Sabha, were not put to a vote after the first one lost, with the Centre saying they were "intrinsically linked" to the legislation related to women's reservation. The reason behind the failure {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While motions for the introduction of Constitution Amendment Bills are adopted by a simple majority, a majority of the total membership of the House and a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting are required for the adoption of effective clauses and for the consideration and passing of these Bills. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While motions for the introduction of Constitution Amendment Bills are adopted by a simple majority, a majority of the total membership of the House and a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting are required for the adoption of effective clauses and for the consideration and passing of these Bills. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Constitution Amendment Bills affecting vital issues as enlisted in the proviso to article 368(2) of the Constitution after having been passed by the Houses of Parliament, have also to be ratified by not less than one-half of the State Legislatures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Constitution Amendment Bills affecting vital issues as enlisted in the proviso to article 368(2) of the Constitution after having been passed by the Houses of Parliament, have also to be ratified by not less than one-half of the State Legislatures. {{/usCountry}}

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Opposition parties strongly objected to the Delimitation Bill and said the government should implement women's reservation immediately in the existing strength of the Lok Sabha. They expressed their full support for women's reservation.

In his speech during the debate, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the government over the Delimitation Bill and said it has "nothing to do with the empowerment of women" and is an "attempt to change the electoral map of India. Nearly 130 members took part in the debate.

Modi government slams opposition

Before the voting, union home minister Amit Shah responded to the marathon debate on three bills in the Lok Sabha.

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He slammed the opposition parties over their stance on the bills to implement women's reservation from the 2029 general elections and said that when they fight the next elections, they will face the wrath of women.

After the Lok Sabha failed to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had no intention of pursuing the two other bills.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivam Pratap Singh ...Read More Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print. Read Less

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