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Why the women's quota bill failed in the Lok Sabha despite more votes in favour | Explained

The proposed legislation for amendments to the women's quota law, which was passed in 2023, received 298 votes in favour and 230 against it.

Updated on: Apr 17, 2026 08:25 pm IST
By Shivam Pratap Singh
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The 131st constitutional amendment regarding the women's quota in Parliament seats has fallen flat. This happened despite the bill receiving more yes votes than no votes.

Members vote on the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha during the Special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, April 17, 2026. Constitution Amendment Bill to tweak women quota law defeated in Lok Sabha after division of votes. (PTI)

The constitutional amendment bills require a simple majority of the total members of the House, but also need a special two-thirds majority of the total members present and voting. While the women's quota bill met the first criterion, it failed the second.

The proposed legislation received 298 votes in favour and 230 against. This means that while the bill enjoyed a simple majority, it did not command the two-thirds of yes votes required to pass as a constitutional amendment. Out of 528 members who voted, the Bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.

According to the Constitution Amendment Bill, Lok Sabha seats were to be increased to a maximum of 850 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls. Seats were also to be increased in states and Union Territory assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.

Opposition parties strongly objected to the Delimitation Bill and said the government should implement women's reservation immediately in the existing strength of the Lok Sabha. They expressed their full support for women's reservation.

In his speech during the debate, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the government over the Delimitation Bill and said it has "nothing to do with the empowerment of women" and is an "attempt to change the electoral map of India. Nearly 130 members took part in the debate.

Modi government slams opposition

Before the voting, union home minister Amit Shah responded to the marathon debate on three bills in the Lok Sabha.

He slammed the opposition parties over their stance on the bills to implement women's reservation from the 2029 general elections and said that when they fight the next elections, they will face the wrath of women.

After the Lok Sabha failed to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had no intention of pursuing the two other bills.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shivam Pratap Singh

Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print.

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