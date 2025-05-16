Why Turkish firm Celebi aviation's licence was revoked by India

The license of Celebi Aviation was cancelled on Thursday by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the security division of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The company, which provides ground handling services at nine major airports across India, now faces a significant operational setback amid heightened regulatory scrutiny. Security personnel take a round of the Departure area at Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport in Delhi.(Vipin Kumar/HT)

What is Celebi aviation?

Celebi Aviation is a Turkish multinational company that provides ground handling and airport services. Founded in 1958, it was the first private ground handling company in Turkey and has since expanded its global footprint to 70 locations worldwide. Its services include comprehensive ground handling, cargo and warehouse management, and general aviation support.

Celebi aviation’s operations in India

Celebi Aviation has had a significant presence in India’s aviation sector. Since entering the Indian market via Mumbai airport, the company has expanded to nine airports across the country. These include major hubs such as Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Cochin, Kannur, Goa (GOX), and Ahmedabad. The firm’s Indian operations cover a wide range of services, including passenger assistance, flight operations, cargo handling, warehouse management, and bridge operation services.

Why did BCAS cancel Celebi Aviation’s security clearance?

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), India’s top aviation security regulator, recently revoked Celebi Aviation’s security clearance, effectively barring it from continuing its operations in Indian airports. The decision, according to BCAS, was taken in view of “national interests.”

While the official reasons were not detailed, the move follows heightened diplomatic tensions. Turkey and Azerbaijan — countries with close ties to Celebi — had recently backed Pakistan and condemned India’s counter-terrorism strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor.

Immediate fallout

Following the BCAS directive, the Delhi International Airport terminated its association with Celebi Aviation. Similar actions could follow in other Indian airports where the company currently operates.

Celebi Aviation's response

In response to the revocation, Celebi Aviation India issued a statement distancing itself from political or national affiliations. “We are not a Turkish organisation by any standard and adhere fully to globally accepted practices of corporate governance, transparency, and neutrality, with no political affiliations or links to any foreign government or individuals,” the company said.

What happens next?

With its security clearance revoked, Celebi Aviation’s future in India appears uncertain. The company may seek legal or diplomatic avenues to challenge the decision or attempt to re-establish its credentials with Indian authorities. However, with national security being cited as the primary concern, regulatory flexibility may be limited.