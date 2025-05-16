Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Why Turkish firm Celebi aviation's licence was revoked by India

ByHT News Desk
May 16, 2025 09:37 AM IST

Celebi Airport Services is a ground handling agency that operates at nine Indian airports - including Delhi and Mumbai.

The license of Celebi Aviation was cancelled on Thursday by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the security division of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The company, which provides ground handling services at nine major airports across India, now faces a significant operational setback amid heightened regulatory scrutiny.

Security personnel take a round of the Departure area at Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport in Delhi.(Vipin Kumar/HT)
Security personnel take a round of the Departure area at Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport in Delhi.(Vipin Kumar/HT)

What is Celebi aviation?

Celebi Aviation is a Turkish multinational company that provides ground handling and airport services. Founded in 1958, it was the first private ground handling company in Turkey and has since expanded its global footprint to 70 locations worldwide. Its services include comprehensive ground handling, cargo and warehouse management, and general aviation support.

Celebi aviation’s operations in India

Celebi Aviation has had a significant presence in India’s aviation sector. Since entering the Indian market via Mumbai airport, the company has expanded to nine airports across the country. These include major hubs such as Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Cochin, Kannur, Goa (GOX), and Ahmedabad. The firm’s Indian operations cover a wide range of services, including passenger assistance, flight operations, cargo handling, warehouse management, and bridge operation services.

Why did BCAS cancel Celebi Aviation’s security clearance?

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), India’s top aviation security regulator, recently revoked Celebi Aviation’s security clearance, effectively barring it from continuing its operations in Indian airports. The decision, according to BCAS, was taken in view of “national interests.”

While the official reasons were not detailed, the move follows heightened diplomatic tensions. Turkey and Azerbaijan — countries with close ties to Celebi — had recently backed Pakistan and condemned India’s counter-terrorism strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor. 

Immediate fallout

Following the BCAS directive, the Delhi International Airport terminated its association with Celebi Aviation. Similar actions could follow in other Indian airports where the company currently operates.

Celebi Aviation's response

In response to the revocation, Celebi Aviation India issued a statement distancing itself from political or national affiliations. “We are not a Turkish organisation by any standard and adhere fully to globally accepted practices of corporate governance, transparency, and neutrality, with no political affiliations or links to any foreign government or individuals,” the company said.

What happens next?

With its security clearance revoked, Celebi Aviation’s future in India appears uncertain. The company may seek legal or diplomatic avenues to challenge the decision or attempt to re-establish its credentials with Indian authorities. However, with national security being cited as the primary concern, regulatory flexibility may be limited.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Why Turkish firm Celebi aviation's licence was revoked by India
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On