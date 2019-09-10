Why Vinod Rai disagrees with 2 IAS officers who resigned | On The Record

india

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:47 IST

On On the Record, the former CAG opens up on his new book and a lot more. He minces no words for the state of CBI and why the government was wrong on the fight between the two top officers and why the EC should have put Ashok Lavasa’s dissent in the EC on record.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 10:46 IST