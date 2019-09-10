e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Sep 10, 2019

Why Vinod Rai disagrees with 2 IAS officers who resigned | On The Record

On On the Record, the former CAG opens up on his new book and a lot more.

india Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:47 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

On On the Record, the former CAG opens up on his new book and a lot more. He minces no words for the state of CBI and why the government was wrong on the fight between the two top officers and why the EC should have put Ashok Lavasa’s dissent in the EC on record. 

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 10:46 IST

tags
more from india
trending topics
Vikram landerApple Event 2019iPhone XR vs iPhone 11Apple iPhone 11 LaunchAamir KhanRishi KapoorPM ModiJammu and KashmirKashmir issueDUSU Elections 2019Muharram 2019
top news
    latest news
      don't miss