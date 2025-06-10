Why was Axiom-4 launch with Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla postponed?

The launch of the Axiom-4 mission, which includes Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, has been postponed from Tuesday to Wednesday, June 11. Indian Airforce (IAF) pilot Group Captain and ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla (L) has been named pilot for Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), a private spaceflight for the International Space Station (ISS).(Axiom Space - X)

Shukla is set to make history as the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS), and only the second Indian to travel to space, 41 years after Rakesh Sharma’s landmark 1984 mission aboard Soviet Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft.

The Ax-4 crew features astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary. For all three nations, this marks their first mission to the ISS. According to Axiom Space, Ax-4 also represents the second government-sponsored human spaceflight mission for India in over four decades.

This fourth private astronaut mission by Axiom Space signifies a key milestone in India’s growing space collaboration with NASA.

Why was the mission postponed?

The Axiom-4 mission launch has now been rescheduled to June 11, 2025, due to “unfavourable weather,” the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Monday.

The mission, which will carry Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to the ISS, is now set to lift off at 5:30 pm IST on June 11.

ISRO posted on X: “Launch of Axiom-4 mission to International Space Station: Due to weather conditions, the launch of Axiom-4 mission for sending Indian Gaganyatri to International Space Station is postponed from 10th June 2025 to 11th June 2025. The targeted time of launch is 5:30 PM IST on 11th June 2025: Dr V Narayanan, Chairman ISRO/ Secretary DOS / Chairman Space Commission.”

Who are the other members along with Shukla?

Slawosz Uznanski, a European Space Agency (ESA) project astronaut, will become the second Polish astronaut since 1978, while Tibor Kapu will be Hungary’s second national astronaut since 1980.

Veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson will command the Ax-4 mission — her second commercial human spaceflight — further extending her record for the longest cumulative time in space by an American astronaut.

Speaking about his fellow crew members, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla said, “The team that I'm flying with on this mission...it is fantastic. I do feel that I have exceptional crewmates. I will have these crew members for this one flight. But post this mission, these are going to be my friends for life. It has been an amazing journey. These are moments that really tell you that you are getting to be a part of something that is much larger than yourself. I can only say how extremely fortunate I am to be a part of this. It is my sincere endeavour through my mission to inspire an entire generation back home in the country. I want to use this opportunity to ignite curiosity among kids. Even if this story, my story, is able to change one life, it would be a huge success for me. I'm Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla. and I am the mission pilot for Axiom 4 mission.”

According to Axiom Space, the Ax-4 mission will “realise the return” to human spaceflight for India, Poland, and Hungary — each undertaking its first government-sponsored flight in over 40 years and their first mission aboard the ISS.

Ax-4 also marks the second commercial spaceflight mission composed of government and ESA-sponsored national astronauts.

Axiom-4 includes research and activities spanning 31 countries

The Ax-4 mission will feature approximately 60 scientific studies and activities representing 31 countries, including the US, India, Poland, Hungary, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Nigeria, the UAE, and several European nations.

According to Axiom Space, this marks the largest volume of research and science-focused activities conducted on any of its missions to the International Space Station (ISS), highlighting the mission’s global relevance and the collaborative push to advance microgravity research in low-Earth orbit (LEO).

The mission will place particular emphasis on research portfolios from the US, India, Poland (in partnership with ESA), and Hungary. It aims to broaden participation in these countries by engaging diverse stakeholders, promoting the benefits of microgravity research, and strengthening international scientific cooperation.

The studies are expected to expand global understanding in areas such as human health, Earth observation, as well as life, biological, and material sciences—showcasing the research capabilities of the participating nations.