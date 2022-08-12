Widespread, heavy rain likely to continue in central India over next 3-4 days

Widespread and heavy rain is likely to continue in central India over the next three to four days and cause flooding, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Friday and added there has been 8% excess monsoon rainfall in the country.

IMD said there has been 35% excess rain in south peninsula, 17% in central India while 16% deficiency in east and northeast India. In August so far, there has been 10% excess rain in the country. Central India has received 17.1% excess rainfall, south peninsula 66.8%. There has been 14.2% deficiency in northwest India and 20% deficiency in east and northeast India.

IMD director general M Mohapatra said a low-pressure area over north Bay of Bengal may intensify into a depression and bring widespread rain to central India, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand. “The consecutive formation of low-pressure systems is leading to excess rains in central India. This may lead to flood like conditions in many areas. The [rain] deficiency in Indo-Gangetic Plains may reduce but marginally during the week “.

He added a depression over Arabian Sea was moving away from the Indian coast and unlikely to bring rain here. “Our warning is mainly for fishermen who may be out at sea as the sea is likely to be rough.”

There is presently a 37% rain deficiency in Gangetic West Bengal, 41% in Jharkhand, 38% in Bihar, 47% in east Uttar Pradesh and 39% in the state’s western region. “This is mainly because the monsoon trough has remained south of its normal position through most of July and August bringing rains to central and peninsular India.”