Widespread, heavy rain to continue in central India, west coast

Published on Aug 16, 2022 08:43 AM IST
A fresh low-pressure area was likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal around August 19 and is expected to cause widespread to moderate rainfall in Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand
Monsoon trough is expected to remain active for three days south of its normal position. (Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent

A depression over north Chhattisgarh is likely to bring widespread rain to Rajasthan, western Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Kutch this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. A fresh low-pressure area was likely to form thereafter over northwest Bay of Bengal around August 19 and is expected to cause widespread to moderate rainfall in Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, etc.

IMD said the depression is likely to continue to move west-north-westwards and weaken gradually and that the monsoon trough is expected to remain active for three days south of its normal position. The western end of the monsoon trough was likely to shift gradually northwards from August 17. The eastern end was likely to shift gradually northwards. An off-shore trough was running along south Gujarat and Maharashtra coasts at mean sea level.

Under the influence of these systems, widespread, moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm or lightning was very likely in western and cental India.

IMD director general M Mohapatra said widespread and heavy rain will continue in central India and on the west coast and then rainfall will shift to Odisha again. “Due to the fresh low pressure system, heavy rain is likely in Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, etc. Due to development of consecutive low-pressure systems Odisha is getting excess rains and there is some flooding also. This will continue.”

