Home / India News / Widespread rain likely over NW India from July 9: IMD
Monsoon clouds hover in the sky in Patna, Bihar. (HT file)
Monsoon clouds hover in the sky in Patna, Bihar. (HT file)
india news

Widespread rain likely over NW India from July 9: IMD

Moist easterly winds in lower level from Bay of Bengal are likely to establish gradually over parts of eastern India from July 8 onwards. They are likely to spread to northwest India covering Punjab and north Haryana by July 10
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 08:21 AM IST

Widespread rain in many parts of northwest India is likely to begin from July 9, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Moist easterly winds in lower level from Bay of Bengal are likely to establish gradually over parts of eastern India from July 8 onwards. They are likely to spread to northwest India covering Punjab and north Haryana by July 10.

Accordingly, the southwest monsoon is likely to advance over remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi around July 10.

Under the influence of these conditions, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Central India (Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh) from July 8 onwards and isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on July 8.

Also Read | Arctic sea ice loss triggering extreme Sept rains in India: Study

Widespread rainfall is very likely over northwest India from July 9 onwards and isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Uttarakhand from July 8; over Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh from July 9; over East Rajasthan from July 10.

Due to strengthening of monsoon over Arabian Sea, enhanced rainfall activity is very likely along the west coast from July 9 onwards. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over Konkan, Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe from July 9 onwards.

Rainfall intensity and distribution is very likely to decrease over northeast India from July 9.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.