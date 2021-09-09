Widespread rain over N-W, central and west India till Sunday: IMD

Widespread and heavy rain is likely over many parts of northwest, central India and the west coast till Sunday in association with the movement of a low pressure system, the India Meteorological Department said.

There is a low pressure area over southwest Madhya Pradesh and its neighbourhood. It is very likely to move west-northwest wards during the next 24 hours. The western end of the monsoon trough is running to the south of its normal position and likely to remain so during the next four days. The eastern end is running to the north of its normal position and is likely to shift to the south of its normal position from Friday.

A shear zone is very likely to persist over south peninsular India during the next 24 hours. A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over the north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal around Saturday. It is likely to become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours. Under the influence of these systems, widespread rainfall is likely over Konkan, Goa, Gujarat state and Coastal Karnataka and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada till Sunday.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Konkan, Goa, coastal Karnataka, Gujarat till Sunday.

Isolated extremely heavy rain (over 20cm) is also likely over Gujarat and over Konkan and Goa till Thursday.

Scattered to widespread rainfall is likely over most parts of northwest India till Sunday with heavy rain likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, over Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan till Saturday; over Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan till Sunday. Rainfall is likely to increase over Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh from Saturday and over Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Gangetic West Bengal from Sunday.