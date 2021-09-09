Mumbai unlikely to get heavy rain next week, says IMD

The city received heavy showers early on Wednesday, recording 78.7mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30am. Most of the rainfall was recorded after 9pm on Tuesday, owing to the passage of a low-pressure zone originating from the Bay of Bengal over the Konkan coast. Heavy rains are unlikely to return to Mumbai for at least another week, with India Meteorological Department (IMD) having placed the city under a green category weather alert till September 12, indicating only moderate rain.

Despite predictions of heavy rains during the day, Mumbai saw only light to moderate rains, recording only 1.8mm of rain at the IMD’s Santacruz observatory.

“Rains which began late Tuesday were the result of easterly winds, the low-pressure area passing almost directly over northern Mumbai. As a result, the suburbs got more rain than south Mumbai. The low-pressure area travelled quite fast, and since it moved beyond the city toward Gujarat by morning, there was no waterlogging or very heavy downpour in the city,” said a meteorologist with the IMD’s regional centre in Mumbai.

A popular independent weather forecaster, who goes by the name Weatherman of Mumbai on social media, said Mumbai had “a narrow miss” on Wednesday morning after initially speculating that the city may receive over 300mm of rain between September 7 and 8. Doppler radar images from Wednesday morning showed rain-bearing clouds dumping moisture a few kilometres off the coast, after being pushed seaward by easterly winds. Mumbai received few isolated showers again in the evening as westerly winds resumed.

Meanwhile, Palghar and Thane have been placed under a yellow alert for Thursday, indicating chances of heavy rain at isolated locations. Ratnagiri and Raigad districts, however, are expected to see continuous rains till September 15, and have been placed under an orange alert on September 11 and 12, indicating widespread heavy rain with very heavy rain at isolated locations.