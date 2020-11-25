e-paper
Widespread rainfall likely over J&K, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh

“Scattered rainfall/thunderstorm activity with isolated hailstorms is very likely over Uttarakhand also during the same period,” the tweet by IMD added.

india Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 20:42 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International
A River Sindh flowing through snow covered banks during snowfall at Gagangeer area of Ganderbal district west of Srinagar, India, 25 November 2020. (Photo: Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times)
Under the influence of Western disturbances over Afghanistan and neighbourhood, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall/snow and isolated hailstorms is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), on Wednesday.

 

