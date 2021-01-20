Widespread snowfall likely over Western Himalayan region

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region, bringing widespread rain and snow between January 22 and 24, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Its interaction with low level easterlies from January 22 is likely to lead to moderate snowfall at some places.

Minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-4 degrees C (°C) over most parts of northwest India during the next 3 days leading to cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand during the next two days and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi today and tomorrow.

“With a change in wind direction, winds are likely to blow from the direction of western Himalayas, so they will be colder. The minimum temperature in Delhi may be around 8°C, while the maximum may be around 21°C. Winds are also likely to pick up, so air quality may improve,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre of the IMD.

Dense to very dense fog is likely over Rajasthan during the next two days; over Bihar during the next 24 hours and dense fog in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

Cold day or ,severe cold day, conditions are very likely over West Rajasthan during the next 24 hours and over Bihar during the next three days, IMD said in its Tuesday bulletin.

According to IMD, a cold day or a severe cold day is classified as such based on two parameters—a minimum temperature of under 10 degrees C and maximum temperature of 4.5°C or 6.4°C below normal, respectively.

A cold wave occurs in the plains when the minimum temperature is 10°C or below and/or is 4.5 notches lower than the season’s normal for two consecutive days. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is less than 4°C in the plains.