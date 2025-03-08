Widow of Army officer, 82, in ICU after being denied wheelchair at airport

An 82-year-old widow of a decorated Indian army officer landed in the ICU after she fell at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport as Air India allegedly failed to provide her with a pre-booked wheelchair. She is being treated for potential brain bleeds Raj Pasricha at the airport on March 4.(X/ Parul Kanwar)

Raj Pasricha was traveling to Bengaluru on an Air India flight on March 4. According to a post by her granddaughter Parul Kanwar on the social media platform X, she had pre-booked a wheelchair, which was confirmed by the airline. But when the family reached the airport, Air India did not provide the requested wheelchair.

"We tried for almost an hour, requesting airline staff, the airport help desk, alternate airline staff from Indigo (who incidentally had a free wheelchair but won’t share). With no other option, this old lady slowly made her way across 3 parking lanes at T3 New Delhi, on foot with assistance from a family member. She managed to enter the airport on foot, still no wheelchair or assistance was provided. Ultimately, her legs gave way, and she fell - she fell in front of the Air India premium economy counter,” the woman’s granddaughter wrote.

Kanwar alleged that the family received no help from the airline staff after her grandmother fell at the airport, even after first aid was requested. The woman was promptly boarded, allegedly without a proper checkup and with a bleeding lip and injury to her head and nose.

“On flight crew did help with ice packs and called ahead to Bangalore airport for medical aid, where she was seen by a doctor and given 2 stitches,” the post further added.

A complaint has been lodged with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Air India.

Response from Air India

Air India responded to Parul Kanwar’s post on X and wished her grandmother a speedy recovery. The company also sought to connect over a call to investigate the complaint and asked for her phone number, which was provided.

“Dear Ms. Kanwar, we sincerely wish your grandmother a speedy recovery. We are actively working on the concern and assure you that we will share the complete details at the earliest,” Air India wrote in another reply.