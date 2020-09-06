Wife accuses BJD MP of mental and physical torture, takes him to court

india

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 08:56 IST

Actor-turned-MP and Biju Janata Dal deputy chief whip in Lok Sabha Anubhav Mohanty has landed in trouble after his wife Varsha Priyadarshini, a former actor in Odia films, accused him of physical and mental torture.

In her petition filed in the court of Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate of Cuttack under section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, Priyadarshini alleged that her MP husband used to hit her after getting drunk.

Accusing the MP of being a drunkard and his family members humiliating her, she levelled allegations of being treated like “an insect”.

Mohanty and Priyadarshini, both leading actors of Odia film industry got married in 2014. The duo had acted in several movies together.

“He is a drunkard and womaniser. He uses vulgar language after getting drunk. After the last general election of 2019, the torture by Mohanty and his family members increased day by day which was beyond tolerance level,” she alleged.

She further alleged that for two months during the lockdown, she was left alone at her in-law’s house in Cuttack and the MP did not take her to Delhi despite her pleading. “After coming back from Delhi, my husband became violent and shouted at me. On June 7, my husband and his father rebuked me in filthy language for 2 hours. On June 11, my husband asked me to agree for mutual divorce and threatened me with dire consequences if I did not agree,” Priyadarshini alleged in her petition.

In her petition, she has demanded Rs 15 crore compensation from Mohanty for the loss of her income as actor as well as medical expenses and monthly alimony of Rs 70,000 towards house rent and maintenance.

The case will come up for hearing in the court of SDJM on Monday.

Priyadarshini has also filed a separate petition for restitution of conjugal rights under section 6 of Hindu Marriage Act in a family court of Cuttack.

Mohanty, who was on a tour of his constituency Kendrapada today however, denied receiving any legal notice in the matter.

“I am yet to get any legal notice in the matter. I will let you know when I get it,” said Mohanty who is also one of the national spokespersons of the BJD.