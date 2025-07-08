A woman and her daughter conspired with their respective lovers to murder the former’s husband (also the latter’s father), a 45-year-old farmer, Subhash, who was found critically injured in his field on June 23 with a gunshot wound to his lower back and succumbed to his injuries the following morning. Wife, daughter and their lovers kill Meerut farmer

Police could not record his statement before the death of Subhash.

What initially seemed like an unsolved case of assault took a dramatic turn when the police, on July 6, arrested Subhash’s wife Kavita, daughter Sonam, their respective lovers Gulzar and Vipin Singh, and a fifth accomplice, Ajgar alias Shubham Kumar.

Subhash lived in Jani Khurd’s Bhupgarhi village with his wife Kavita and four children. His oldest, a married daughter ; his second daughter Sonam, a BA final-year student at Kanohar Lal PG College in Meerut; and two sons, one in Class 10 and the other in Class 11.

Sonam, police officials said, was in a secret relationship with Vipin, a milk vendor from Brahmpuri. She first met him near her college, and their relationship intensified through Telegram and other social media platforms. Meanwhile Kavita was in an extramarital relationship with Gulzar, a local farmer whose fields adjoined the family’s.

Both relationships were hidden from other family members, according to the police. Things came to a head, they added, when Sonam discovered her mother’s affair and used it to blackmail her, demanding that she be allowed to marry Vipin. Both mother and daughter saw Subhash, who only uses his first name, as a common obstacle – a controlling figure who wouldn’t approve of either relationship -- and decided it was time for him to go.

They convinced their partners to eliminate Subhash. Vipin drafted his friend Ajgar , and together the five of them spent five days planning the murder, the police said.

On June 23, Subhash left home to water his fields. Kavita and Sonam immediately informed their lovers via WhatsApp call . Vipin handed a country-made pistol to Ajgar, and drove him in a bike to a canal near the fields. There, Ajgar shot Subhash from behind and the bullet struck his lower back. The duo then fled, and hid the weapon, police said.

After Subhash’s death, Kavita mourned as a grieving widow, Sonam cried for her dead father, and Gulzar even visited their home to offer condolences. Behind this mask of mourning, the conspirators believed the case would eventually die down.

Meanwhile, they kept in constant touch via WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram calls – discussing developments in the investigation and sharing police updates. Police discovered chat logs that included messages like Vipin telling Sonam, “The job is done. Don’t worry now,” and Sonam replying, I did wrong to papa,” to which Vipin responded, “Don’t worry... I’m here.”

The police formed four teams to investigate the case. They scrutinized phone call records, tracked the location of key individuals, and conducted interviews with locals. Villagers hinted at Kavita’s affair with Gulzar. The police also noticed frequent communication between Kavita, Sonam, Gulzar, and Vipin.

Location data placed Vipin and Aigar near the crime scene at the time of the murder. Under interrogation, they revealed the entire plot and named all involved.

SP Rural Rakesh Kumar Mishra confirmed the arrest of all five accused. “These individuals carefully planned and executed the murder of Subhash. They believed he was standing in the way of their love lives and plotted to remove him. With the help of digital evidence and sustained questioning, we were able to uncover the truth.”

The weapon used in the murder has been recovered, and all five have been sent to jail, police said.