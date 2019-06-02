Wife hammers navy staffer to death in Goa after years of domestic abuse, say cops

The wife of an Indian Navy personnel was arrested late Saturday night for murder after she bludgeoned her husband to death following years of domestic violence, Goa Police said on Sunday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Vasco Sunita Sawant said that Kaushalendra Singh, an aircraft handler posted at the Navy’s INS Hansa base allegedly had a history of alcohol-fueled domestic violence.

Sawant informed that Singh was murdered by his wife with a kitchen appliance while he slept after yet another drunken quarrel.

“In the evening he had walked in drunk and had picked a quarrel with her and had also broken the cooler and thrown things at her. In the night when he slept, her anger got better of her, and she hammered him. Since he was intoxicated he could not respond, and also fell off the bed,” she added.

The woman later called the neighbours who rushed Singh to the naval hospital. “He was declared brought dead. The post mortem has shown there are 12 to 14 deep injuries on the head and lot of blood loss, and he seems to have died due to the beating. We have recorded her statement and placed her under arrest,” Sawant added.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 16:48 IST