e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / India News / Wife’s convenience should decide transfer of matrimonial suit : Calcutta HC

Wife’s convenience should decide transfer of matrimonial suit : Calcutta HC

The court also held that when the application is in respect of the guardianship of a minor, it is to be filed in the court under whose territorial jurisdiction the minor, ordinarily resides.

india Updated: Jan 20, 2020 13:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Calcutta High Court.
Calcutta High Court.(Indranil Bhoumik/HT)
         

The Calcutta High Court has directed the transfer of a matrimonial suit and a case for guardianship of a minor child on the ground that the inconvenience of wife should be the prime consideration in deciding where the suit will be heard.

The court also held that when the application is in respect of the guardianship of a minor, it is to be filed in the court under whose territorial jurisdiction the minor, ordinarily resides.

Ordering the transfer of the suit from Jalpaiguri to Durgapur, Justice Bibek Chaudhuri observed that the Supreme Court has in a plethora of decisions held that inconvenience of the wife should be treated as the prime consideration in a proceeding seeking transfer of a case for trial arising out of a matrimonial suit.

The wife had prayed for transfer of the matrimonial suit and also a case seeking guardianship and custody of their child filed by the husband at the Jalpaiguri district court.

The woman is residing at her matrimonial home in Durgapur with their 13-year-old child, since she was allegedly abandoned by her husband in 2017, the petitioner’s lawyer Uday Shankar Chattopadhyay claimed.

The husband had filed a suit for dissolution of marriage by a decree of divorce and also prayed for the custody of their son in another petition at the court of the district judge, Jalpaiguri.

Hearing the petition for transfer of the suit, Justice Chaudhuri noted that the petitioner has contended that distance between Durgapur and Jalpaiguri is more than 600 kilometres and it is not financially possible for her to bear such expenses for the journey to contest the suit.

The petitioner also stated that she has no income of her own and is fully dependent on her parents.

Chattopadhyay claimed that the husband has not paid any maintenance for his wife and the son, who studies at a school in Durgapur.

Under such circumstances, the petitioner will of course suffer inconvenience to travel to Jalpaiguri from Durgapur, the court observed in a recent judgment.

Justice Chaudhuri observed that in the instant case the minor child ordinarily resides at Durgapur with his mother and is a student of a school there and therefore, the court of the additional district judge, Durgapur has the jurisdiction under the Guardians and Wards Act, 1890 to try the said miscellaneous case.

“Moreover, for the benefit of the minor child, the said miscellaneous case ought to be transferred to Durgapur for hearing and disposal,” Justice Chaudhuri said in his order.

tags
top news
Was Delhi gang-rape convict a minor in 2012? SC order at 2.30 pm today
Was Delhi gang-rape convict a minor in 2012? SC order at 2.30 pm today
Not a single paisa paid, says Justice Nariman before recusing from Vijay Mallya’s case
Not a single paisa paid, says Justice Nariman before recusing from Vijay Mallya’s case
PM was advised not to go for Chandrayaan 2 launch. He explains why he went
PM was advised not to go for Chandrayaan 2 launch. He explains why he went
JP Nadda is all set to take over from Amit Shah as new BJP chief
JP Nadda is all set to take over from Amit Shah as new BJP chief
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Modified limited-edition Lamborghini worth $2.5 million ruined in fire
Modified limited-edition Lamborghini worth $2.5 million ruined in fire
Poco F2 Lite is coming soon, key specifications have already leaked
Poco F2 Lite is coming soon, key specifications have already leaked
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston exchange hugs at SAG Awards
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston exchange hugs at SAG Awards
trending topics
Amazon Prime membershipDelhi gang rapeAmit ShahVirat KohliKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india news